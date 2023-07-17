According to The Athletic, the 41-year-old has accepted a “high-level technical post” at the club as part of a restructuring. The report follows the club’s unveiling of Nick Hammond as an interim football advisor.

It claims Leeds have discussed widening their football operations term so sole responsibility for recruitment does not rest with one person. It also states it is not yet clear what title Steinsson will be given. Recruitment at Leeds had previously been overseen by Victor Orta, who left Elland Road in May.

Here is everything we know about Steinsson.

He has reportedly accepted a “high-level technical post” at the club. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Playing career

He began his career in his native Iceland with Knattspyrnufélag Fjallabyggðar before joining Íþróttabandalag Akraness. He left Iceland to join BSC Young Boys in Switzerland, who he made 26 appearances for before going on to represent AZ Alkmaar.

He signed for Bolton Wanderers in 2008, spending four years with the Trotters ahead of a move to Kayserispor in Turkey, where he ended his career.

Post-playing career

Steinsson studied at the Johan Cruyff Institute and after a spell working with AZ Alkmaar, was appointed as Fleetwood Town’s technical director. He then became Everton’s chief European scout and worked for the Toffees until 2021. After a period spent working with the Icelandic FA, he joined Tottenham Hotspur as performance director but The Athletic reported last month that he was set to move on.

What has been said about him?

Following his move from Fleetwood to Everton, the League One club’s chief executive Steve Curwood said: “Grétar has been valuable to work alongside over the last four years, and has supported the club in understanding greater detail around the medium to long-term planning across the elite performance areas of the club.

“He has supported the advancement of processes, as well as individual staff development across the club. His major input into the inception and growth of the academy – which recently received a glowing audit at the first attempt – will be very much remembered.