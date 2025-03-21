The likes of Barnsley, Bradford City and Harrogate Town will be available to watch live on TV this weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans perusing the TV guide may be surprised to find all EFL games will be available to view, even if they kick off at 3pm.

The 3pm blackout means broadcasters have to move fixtures to different times for live TV coverage and is a rule that has proven polarising in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the blackout will not be in place over the weekend. This means a whopping 17 fixtures will be shown by Sky Sports.

EFL action will be shown live on TV this weekend. | George Wood/Getty Images

Here are all the details you need ahead of a bumper weekend of EFL action on the box.

Why is the 3pm blackout not in place?

Broadcast of 3pm kick-offs is allowed due to the reduced number of fixtures scheduled during the international break.

Only League One and League Two clubs will be in action, as the Premier League and Championship take a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which League One fixtures can I watch - and what channels are they on?

Barnsley v Cambridge United - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Lincoln City v Exeter City - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Northampton Town v Blackpool - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Wrexham v Stockport County - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Which League Two fixtures can I watch - and what channels are they on?

Notts County v Crewe Alexandra - 12:30pm, Sky Sports Football

AFC Wimbledon v Barrow - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Bradford City v Colchester United - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Bradford City are set to host Colchester United. | Tony Johnson

Carlisle United v Bromley - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Cheltenham Town v Milton Keynes Dons - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Chesterfield v Harrogate Town - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Fleetwood Town v Tranmere Rovers - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Gillingham v Walsall - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Grimsby Town v Newport County - 3pm, Sky Sports+

Port Vale v Morecambe - 3pm, Sky Sports+