Why Barnsley FC, Bradford City and Harrogate Town can be watched on TV this weekend - despite 3pm blackout
Fans perusing the TV guide may be surprised to find all EFL games will be available to view, even if they kick off at 3pm.
The 3pm blackout means broadcasters have to move fixtures to different times for live TV coverage and is a rule that has proven polarising in English football.
However, the blackout will not be in place over the weekend. This means a whopping 17 fixtures will be shown by Sky Sports.
Here are all the details you need ahead of a bumper weekend of EFL action on the box.
Why is the 3pm blackout not in place?
Broadcast of 3pm kick-offs is allowed due to the reduced number of fixtures scheduled during the international break.
Only League One and League Two clubs will be in action, as the Premier League and Championship take a break.
Which League One fixtures can I watch - and what channels are they on?
Barnsley v Cambridge United - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Lincoln City v Exeter City - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Northampton Town v Blackpool - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Wrexham v Stockport County - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Which League Two fixtures can I watch - and what channels are they on?
Notts County v Crewe Alexandra - 12:30pm, Sky Sports Football
AFC Wimbledon v Barrow - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Bradford City v Colchester United - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Carlisle United v Bromley - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Cheltenham Town v Milton Keynes Dons - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Chesterfield v Harrogate Town - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Fleetwood Town v Tranmere Rovers - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Gillingham v Walsall - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Grimsby Town v Newport County - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Port Vale v Morecambe - 3pm, Sky Sports+
Swindon Town v Accrington Stanley - 3pm, Sky Sports+
