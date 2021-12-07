Why Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber snubbed Manchester United role

Former Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has turned down the opportunity to become assistant manager at Manchester United.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:34 pm

The Austrian spent 12 months at Oakwell, helping the club miraculously escape relegation in 2019-20 before departing for New York Red Bulls with only a handful of games played last season.

Read More

Read More
Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow hits back at boo-boys after derby draw with Hudd...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Reports last week claimed that new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick wanted to bring Struber to Old Trafford as his assistant but that approach has been rebuffed by Struber and New York Red Bulls.

GERHARD STRUBER: The former Barnsley boss has turned down the chance to join Manchester United. Picture: Getty Images.

The 44-year-old has previously worked with Rangnick at Red Bull Salzburg but says he is happy in his role with Red Bulls in the MLS.

"There has been a request," Struber told Sky Sports in Austria.

"It's no secret that Ralf Rangnick and us know and appreciate each other.

"At the same time I have a job in New York, which also makes me look very hopefully into the future and therefore I do not want to give up with New York overnight.

"I have a longer-term contract there and still have a lot of goals with an ambitious team."

CONTINUE READING -Barnsley' s third round FA Cup opponents are revealed?.

BarnsleyManchester UnitedSky SportsOakwellNew York