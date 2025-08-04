Why Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant won't be apologising to Alfie May and his thoughts on Ben Wiles' performance versus Orient
For Lee Grant, there was something else which pleased him more about the ex-Doncaster Rovers striker, who netted a penalty to make it 2-0 on 55 minutes against Leyton Orient.
Grant said: "Alfie had to put in a real big shift and we ask a lot of our forwards.
"I make no apologies for that and anybody who signs for me as a forward player knows that they are going to have to be really physical and know it's going to be intense.
"I do empathise when you have been in the building for less time and perhaps don't have the five weeks behind you in the sense of the work we (previously) had and you just have one or two (weeks), which is where Alfie is.
"That's the bit I enjoyed the most; the collective nature and the work, running and sticking together."
Town's appetite and hard running was summed up by midfielder Ben Wiles, one of just three starters at the club last season. Only one player, Herbie Kane, lined up from the off for Town against Orient in May.
Grant continued: "Ben's performance and work-rate was exceptional.
"Again, prior to the game, we'd really asked the guys to really play the position we are asking them to play, as daft as that sounds.
"We have been really clear with the group on how we want those positions to look and feel and what we would love to see executed.
"And Ben really bought into that and I thought he found some really dangerous positions."