Vice-chairman Tan Kesler says he is "encouraged" by the amount of interest in Hull City’s players after a season largely away from the Championship headlines. Just as importantly, those the Tigers want to keep are signing new contracts.

Slater's is for three years, with the club able to extend it to four if they so choose.

The 23-year-old Sheffielder, who came through the ranks at Sheffield United, presents a very cosy picture when he talks about Hull feeling like home as he prepares for a fourth season there, and speaks of coach Liam Rosenior as "a nice genuine person" but there is a competitive edge to it all too.

"I 100 per cent think we can push for promotion this season," says the midfielder. "The gaffer (Rosenior) is massive on where he wants to be and his targets are real clear to us players.

"Every player, every manager wants to be there (in the Premier League). I believe it's the best league in the world so why would you not want to be there?"

Hull were the third club Slater joined on loan after Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United but in helping them to the League One title in his first season, a bond was formed. Although the Tigers had to wait six months, they were able to sign him permanently in January 2022.

So when contracts talks seriously got going after Slater was named fans' and supporters' player of last season, the midfielder said it only took "a couple of weeks" to reach agreement.

FULLY ON BOARD: Hull City midfielder Regan Slater (right)

"It feels like home," he reflects. "They gave me a great opportunity when they were in League One, which I'm very grateful for.

"It helped me progress as a player and they showed real faith to bring me back on a permanent (basis). it's been real nice and I appreciate it.

"I've really been enjoying my football. I enjoy waking up in the morning knowing I'm coming in and ultimately that's what it comes down to. if you're happy, you can play your best stuff."

But Rosenior's drive and the demands of financial fair play means there will be sales this summer too. Kesler and chairman Acun Ilicali were close to Rosenior’s predecessor, Shota Arveladze, but it did not stop the Georgian being sacked when last season started with a relegation battle.

DEMANDING: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

So the hierarchy will listen to offers for their players, and Kesler is encouraged by what he is hearing.

"I don't want to commit to names but we do have a lot of interest luckily because we recruited a lot of international players that have a constant market," reveals Kesler.

"I don't want to talk about Jacob (Greaves, courted by Middlesbrough last summer) or any other player but we listen to interest because we want to understand how valuable they are to the organisation in terms of monetary value.

"We've already identified they're important to us football-wise but to match it with what they mean to the market, that's good to understand.

AMBITIOUS: Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilicali and his right-hand man Tan Kesler, stood in front of him

"We have offers coming in for some players and the chairman and I will consider them wisely, we discuss it all the time with Liam as well.

"I'm so happy there's interest because when you run a club in such a way and we finish in the middle (of the Championship) you're thinking about our players' performance and everything else, so knowing there are clubs coming in for some of our players gives us a good feeling that certain things we've done are good and in the long run it's going to help us to get to the bigger tree."

Fully rested after a minor summer operation and ready to attack a pre-season which begins on Monday, Slater is in tune with that thinking, and it seems certain Rosenior and co will be given the target of a play-off push in 2023-24 having finished 15th last season.

"When the new owner came in (in January 2022) he made it very clear where he wanted to take the club and from there as players you're just kind of thinking, 'That's where we're going, then,'" says Slater.

"When the manager came in (last November, with the team a point above the Championship relegation zone) his target still was to make the play-offs, which would have been there for us if we'd capitalised on opportunities in games. We need to be more ruthless in the season coming and if we are, there's no reason why we won't be where we want to be.

"With how motivated (Rosenior) is to be where he wants to be, that drives you on as players to listen to what he's saying and go with him on the journey. He speaks about it a lot. I'm definitely on board with it."

Hull will be able to map out their season more clearly on Thursday morning, when the Football League publishes its fixtures for the coming campaign, as well as making the draw for the League Cup first round.

