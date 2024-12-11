Why Ruben Selles' Hull City priorities may not be as clear-cut as they ought to be - Stuart Rayner

Relegation is not the only battle Ruben Selles will find himself pitched into at Hull City. To be seen as a success in East Yorkshire – at least by owner/chairman Acun Ilicali – he may have to win a war on two fronts.

Selles' predecessor Tim Walter liked to delude himself that the Tigers were not in a relegation fight during his high-minded but very unsuccessful tenure. With Selles watching from the stands as Hull dropped to the bottom of the Championship in their 19th game of the season on Saturday, there can surely be no more pretending.

Ilicali might have boasted as he presented Selles to the media on Tuesday that he “didn’t care about” finding a firefighter manager for a relegation battle, but it was still a tacit admission that the Tigers are in one.

Everyone knows what a relegation battle entails for a new coach – hunkering down, closing ranks, sorting things out at the back first, and worrying about the glamour side later.

But this is Ilicali’s Hull, where style versus substance is a never-ending debate.

Will that pass muster in the director’s box at home to Watford on Wednesday and if it does, how long will it take to wear thin?

"Boring" football got Liam Rosenior sacked despite leading Hull to within three points of last season's play-off places. Missing out after a big January investment could have been a (harsh) sackable offence but Ilicali chose a different explanation.

"I would rather lose 3-2 than have a boring 0-0," said a man whose raison d'etre whether in his media or football careers is crowd-pleasing.

THREE WISE MEN: (Left to right) new Hull City coach Ruben Selles, owner/chairman Acun Ilicali and sporting director Jared Dublin

Although it has been watered down a teensy bit – "I'm always insisting I don't want boring football, I don't want bad results,” said Ilicali on Tuesday – it was clear Walter was chosen for the "heart attack" football he made his name on.

The football Selles plays was also cited behind the choice of him to replace the German.

Walter managed to combine rigor mortis football – 17 goals scored in 19 games – with losing football – 27 conceded.

Rosenior's Hull often fell down in matches by trying to play their way out of trouble. The question now is less whether Selles can do that in the broader sense, more whether he can afford not to.

RIGOR MORTIS FOOTBALL: Previous Hull City coach Tim Walter

It is the opposite of disrespectful to suggest the firefighters Ilicali overlooked, such as Alex Neil, former Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic and Mark Robins, once of Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United represented more pragmatic choices, and with Championship experience to boot.

Instead Ilicali has opted for a bold, exciting coach who bears of a fair few scars from the fire-fighting packed into his 96 games as a manager – 36 won, 37 lost – but does the 41-year-old have the heft or the will to demand that things be done properly in the remainder of the season. And how long will he last if he does?

With 98 goals scored in his 64 League One games at Reading – before that he was caretaker manager of a relegation-doomed Southampton – and 95 conceded, it seems likely Hull will play on the front foot under the Spaniard, who spoke from the off of “no compromise”.

But he inherits a team not scoring enough goals (it was a fault with far better resources under Rosenior too) and with two big wingers signed in the summer, Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi, out for the season with anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Walter certainly did not have much luck.

NEGLECTED: Mason Burstow of Hull City

Hull are 10th in the division for shots per game, bottom for goals. Sorting out that is a priority.

Part of that will be man-management. Andy Dawson did in the first of his two games in caretaker charge what Walter could not in nine by coaxing a goal out of Mason Burstow.

"Coming through youth academies you always felt like you could speak to a staff member, you felt like you could get your points across – it was probably the first time I felt like I couldn’t," explained Burstow after finding the net at Sunderland.

It was October last year when Sheffield Wednesday gambled on another former assistant of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s at Southampton with no experience of the Championship – or in Danny Rohl’s case management full stop – and escaped relegation. But Rohl did not do it by being an idealistic dreamer.

In January Hull must start signing players as if they are an actual football team, not a fantasy one.

Summer signing Charlie Hughes is fast catching up, but of the back four to have made most Championship starts for Hull this season – Lewie Coyle, Sean McLoughlin, Alfie Jones and Cody Drameh – only the last was not playing for the club in League One in 2020-21, pre-Ilicali.

It says something very positive about the individuals concerned, but more about neglect.

Of 53 senior players signed since Ilicali bought the club, 31 could be classed as centre-forwards (10), wingers (11) or attacking midfielders (10). Of the other 22, only seven have been defenders and if you take away stoppage-time, Manchester City loanee Fin Burns was only trusted with 82 league minutes by Walter.

The result has been one clean sheet, in August against a Millwall side battening down the hatches after conceding seven goals in their opening two Championship games of the season.