Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Sam Johnston has informed Crystal Palace of his desire to leave the club, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has claimed.

Johnstone has found himself behind fellow England international Dean Henderson in the pecking order and has watched each of Crystal Palace’s opening league fixtures from the bench.

Reports earlier this summer suggested he was looking to depart Selhurst Park, with the likes of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton monitoring his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasner has now openly claimed Johnstone wants to seek pastures new. As reported by Sky Sports, Glasner said: “Sam told us he wants to leave, and so if he finds a club he can leave. And that, of course, is not the best situation to get a start.”

Various reports have linked Wolves with Johnstone of late, therefore the goalkeeper’s alleged desire to move on may provide a boost to the Molineux-based side.

Sam Johnstone has watched Crystal Palace’s opening league fixtures from the bench. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

While Johnstone is not Palace’s number one, he does boast impressive pedigree. Prior to joining Palace, he had spent four years as West Bromwich Albion’s preferred option between the sticks.

Earlier on his career, he had enjoyed two loan spells at Doncaster Rovers while cutting his teeth as a young professional at Manchester United.