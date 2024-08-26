Wolves handed potential transfer boost as former Doncaster Rovers star 'wants to leave' Crystal Palace
Johnstone has found himself behind fellow England international Dean Henderson in the pecking order and has watched each of Crystal Palace’s opening league fixtures from the bench.
Reports earlier this summer suggested he was looking to depart Selhurst Park, with the likes of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton monitoring his situation.
Glasner has now openly claimed Johnstone wants to seek pastures new. As reported by Sky Sports, Glasner said: “Sam told us he wants to leave, and so if he finds a club he can leave. And that, of course, is not the best situation to get a start.”
Various reports have linked Wolves with Johnstone of late, therefore the goalkeeper’s alleged desire to move on may provide a boost to the Molineux-based side.
While Johnstone is not Palace’s number one, he does boast impressive pedigree. Prior to joining Palace, he had spent four years as West Bromwich Albion’s preferred option between the sticks.
Earlier on his career, he had enjoyed two loan spells at Doncaster Rovers while cutting his teeth as a young professional at Manchester United.
He amassed 32 appearances for the club, representing Rovers in the Championship and League One.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.