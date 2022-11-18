The World Cup gets underway later this week as host nation Qatar kick off the action against Ecuador on Sunday afternoon.

The tournament is the first of its kind, being held throughout November and December compared to the usual summer window of June and July.

England kick off their campaign against Iran on Monday at 1pm and will also face the United States and Wales in their group fixtures.

Why is the tournament being held in November and December?

FIFA WORLD CUP: The tournament has been moved from its usual summer slot to November and December. Picture: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Qatar’s World Cup bid back in 2010 included the need for the tournament to be held in the winter months. This is due to intense heat in the country during the summer, with temperatures regularly hitting 40 degrees Celsius.

In November, temperatures can still reach highs of 27 degrees but this is more manageable than the extreme heat experienced in the summer – leaving FIFA to take the decision to hold the tournament in the final two calendar months of the year.

When is the final?

The World Cup final will be on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm. The final will be held at Lusail Stadium, which only opened earlier this year. The opening game will also be played at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does it mean for fixture schedules in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two?

The Premier League and Championship have both started their respective breaks for the tournament in Qatar but League One and League Two sides will continue to play during the competition.

The top flight will not return until Boxing Day while the majority of Championship teams will resume on the weekend beginning December 10 – eight days after the World Cup group stage concludes.

Premier League teams still in the Carabao Cup will play their fourth round games the week commencing Monday, December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are fans allowed to drink alcohol?

Fans will no longer be able to buy alcohol inside the stadium perimeters at the World Cup in Qatar after FIFA reversed it’s decision to allow the sale of Budweiser at matches.

Budweiser would have been the only alcoholic beverage available to supporters inside the eight World Cup stadiums due to its sponsorship of FIFA.

Just two days before the tournament kicks off, FIFA announced that no one attending matches will now be able to consume alcohol in any part of the stadia, with the exception of corporate spectators in hospitality areas. The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but was due to be available inside stadia as well as the area immediately outside match venues and fan zones, as well as within hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad