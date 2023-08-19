While the Lionesses prepare for the biggest game in their history, South Yorkshire side Doncaster Rovers Belles are putting the final preparations in place for their FA Women’s National League opener against FC United of Manchester.

On Sunday, England play Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, and their remarkable rise to the top of the game is set to inspire young girls and boys around the country.

But as well as inspiring the next generation, they have the chance to inspire teams playing down the Women’s football pyramid.

Teams like the Belles.

Mary Earps of England celebrates her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match against Australia. Earps spent time at Doncaster Rovers Belles during her journey to the top (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )

“It's been a long time coming,” said Belles manager Sam Winch, “but there will be lots of young boys and girls and women and men that will be cheering them on on Sunday, and we are extremely excited at Donny Belles. Let’s hope they can bring back the trophy.”

During stronger years, a number of the current generation of Lionesses, including captain Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Bethany England, ran out in the red and white stripes of the Belles.

Winch said: “There’s been countless girls that have gone on to represent the Lionesses from Donny Belles, and we are so proud of everyone who has represented the Lionesses over the last couple of years.

“It's an opportunity for our young players that see a career in full-time football to see a career and a dream come true, that it can turn into a reality rather than be a pipe dream.

England's powerhouse defender Millie Bright spent a long time developing her game at Doncaster Rovers Belles (Picture: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The fact the girls in the Lionesses squad are so humble, you see how they conduct themselves on social media and around their clubs, they’re so personable, it hits home with our players that they can see it as a possibility to play full-time football.”

Winch and the whole of England will be hoping former Belle Earps can pull off another sensational performance in goal on Sunday.

“Mary’s been fantastic for a number of years now, but she grabbed her opportunity with both hands quite literally, and she’s certainly been a standout performer for me in terms of number ones during the World Cup," said Winch.

Belles start their campaign on Sunday shortly after the World Cup final as they travel to Broadhurst Park to take on FC United. They have changed kick-off time from 2pm to 3.30pm to accommodate.

Barnsley-born Bethany England, playing against Colombia, also came through the Belles ranks (Picture: STEVE CHRISTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, the Belles have transferred from the FAWNL Division One Midlands to the Northern Division, and this comes with a whole new challenge for Winch and his team, who only took over the club at the start of July.

Winch hopes that his side will be able to watch the Lionesses lift the trophy in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before their season opener, but that they will be ready to go as soon as they are called upon to start their campaign off with three points.

The club have already seen a positive impact following the increase in popularity of the game, with Winch adding: “From a Doncaster point of view, our season ticket sales have doubled already from what they were the whole of last year which speaks volumes about what we are doing, and what the Lionesses are doing.”