Wrexham have signed former Rotherham United loanee Sebastian Revan from Aston Villa.

The ambitious League One outfit have signed the 21-year-old on a permanent basis, securing his services for an undisclosed fee.

A left-back by trade, Revan spent last season on loan at Rotherham United. In a dismal season for the Millers, Revan was among the club’s better performers as they suffered relegation from the Championship. He will link up with Wrexham on their pre-season tour of the USA and Canada.

After putting pen to paper at the Racecourse Ground, Revan said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done. I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.

Seb Revan has left Aston Villa for Wrexham. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

“It’s going to be great going to the USA and Canada. I’ll hopefully get some minutes and the opportunity to impress and get my season started. I want to help take the club as high up the table as we can and add both goals and assists to my game and also the team’s.”

Wrexham have handed Revan a three-year deal and Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson has spoken of his delight at getting the deal over the line.