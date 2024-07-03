Wrexham are reportedly keen on signing former Barnsley forward Tom Bradshaw.

A familiar face at Oakwell, Bradshaw scored scored 19 goals in 93 appearances for Barnsley between 2016 and 2019. He left for Millwall, joining the Lions after a loan spell at The Den.

He has been on the London club’s books ever since but reports have suggested he will be allowed to seek a fresh challenge this summer. London News Online have claimed there is interest from Wrexham, who are new in League One after promotion from the fourth tier.

Reports elsewhere have credited Cardiff City with interest, therefore Bradshaw may not be done with the Championship yet. However, Wrexham have shown in recent years they are capable of recruiting players capable of operating at higher levels.

Tom Bradshaw came close to racking up 100 appearances for Barnsley. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The ambitious outfit, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have secured back-to-back promotions. Their rise from the National League to League One has been documented by Disney+ and they have developed an impressive global profile.

In Bradshaw, they would be landing a forward blessed with a wealth of EFL experience and an eye for goal.