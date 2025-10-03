Wycombe v Barnsley: Deja-vu in October against a Michael Duff-managed side - and a similar mission 12 months on

THERE'S an unmistakable whiff of deja-vu for Barnsley this Saturday.

At the start of October 2024, they were seeking a relieving result against a side managed by ex-boss Michael Duff and 12 months on, it's the same script.

Instead of leading out Huddersfield Town, Duff is now managing Wycombe and staying in the reunion theme of late, the Reds also face another familiar face in Cauley Woodrow.

Conor Hourihane is solely concerned with business after four successive defeats in all competitions.

Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff, who is now managing Wycombe Wanderers. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

He said: "There's no getting away from it. We're in a little bit of a challenging period, all of a sudden and in the last 10 days, I'm kind of scratching my head going: 'how has this happened?' Because the work hasn't changed and we've stayed very consistent.

"The messages have been the same in terms of being familiar to the players. Yes, a little bit if tweaks here and there, depending on the opposition, but still really consistent in our work.

"But I'm a firm believer in that the hard work will pay off and the sooner we end the run, the better for everyone. But I have been through a lot more challenging periods, for sure."

Emulating and - hopefully eclipsing - the feats of Duff in 2022-23 is something that is a driver for Hourihane, who has reconnected the playing side of the club better than anyone since Duff's departure.

Conor Hourihane's Barnsley have lost their last four matches.