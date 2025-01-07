Wycombe Wanderers v Huddersfield Town: Why tantalising table is of no interest to Ollie Turton

THE League One table offers plenty of incentive for Huddersfield Town at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, but Ollie Turton insists they will not get wrapped up in it.

Weather permitting, the Terriers are due to play one of their games in hand after the original match against the Chairboys was postponed due to international call-ups.

At the moment League One's top three are adrift of the chasing pack Huddersfield lead, but an away win at Adams Park could change that.

Three points will cut the gap to second-placed Wycombe and third-placed Wrexham to four points, with a game in hand on each.

But looking at league tables in January is not coach Michael Duff's way, and he appears to have Turton thinking the same.

"It's probably important just to concentrate on the next game," insisted the 32-year-old. "The gaffer's big on just saying results will look after themselves. If we do what we need to do on the pitch, come the end of the season hopefully we'll be where we want to be."

The defender could be in line for his first start since Christmas after coming on as an early substitute for Nigel Lonwijk on Saturday and helping his side to keep a clean sheet against Rotherham United.

The Dutchman injured his hamstring inside five minutes and is therefore highly unlikely to be seen in Buckinghamshire.

TUNNEL VISION: Huddersfield Town's Oliver Turton battles for possession with Ashton Missin of Manchester United's under-21s in November

Left wing-back Ruben Roosken will be suspended after the new signing marked his debut with a red card for a high challenge on Rotherham's Cameron Humphreys.

If the 0-0 draw highlighted the need for the extra firepower Duff is anxious to add, it also showed the solid foundations behind a 14-match unbeaten run in the league.

"We felt like we were pushing to get a goal but it was nice to keep a clean sheet, especially after going down to 10 men," said Turton.

"I felt we defended well as a team. They're dangerous the way they play, they were a handful."

FRESH START: Kieran Phillips has left Huddersfield Town

Duff was pleased his players took a change from their usual formation to a 4-3-3 in their stride.

"We only had a couple of days to prep in a different shape," he said. "It's not that much different to what we do anyway, just playing Josh (Koroma) 15 yards narrower and in the top third of the pitch, we looked like a 3-5-2 anyway.

"So there were positives, but it's always tarnished by that emotion of what could have been."

Not for the first time, a lack of cutting edge was partly to blame, and on Monday Town sold forward Kieran Phillips, freeing up an undisclosed fee to add to their kitty for the new strikers Duff has his eye on.

Phillips scored 15 goals in 31 appearances on loan at chairman Kevin Nagle's other club, Sacramento Republic, in 2024 but it says plenty about the standard of the USL Championship that it did not qualify him for a crack at England's third tier, at least in their eyes.

However it did convince Huddersfield it was time for the 24-year-old to permanently leave his hometown club for regular first-team football. He has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County.