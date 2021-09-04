Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town – Shaymen sticking to footballing principles against Glovers

A long tea-time trip to Somerset to face Yeovil (5.15pm kick-off) is a punishing one and that is before the Shaymen take the field to face the strongarm hosts.

Beaten 2-1 in their first home game of the season against King’s Lynn, the Glovers produced a meaningful response by way of a 2-1 success at Aldershot and Wild is under no illusions regarding the sort of test that his side will face later today.

Wild, whose side are chasing a third successive league win after victories over Woking and Altrincham, said: “You know what you are getting, you know what is coming, they are going to be big, strong, aggressive. They are going to try and bully us, they will think they can bully us.

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Don’t get me wrong, they have got some really good footballers as well, but I am sure their aim will be to bully us on Saturday.”

How the Shaymen will combat that, he continued: “Just more of the same, we do not have to get into a fight, we ain’t got a team to fight, we have got a team to play football and that is what we will be looking to do.

“But I think the response from the Maidenhead game and how we have conducted ourselves athletically as well as technically, has been great.

“We have just got to keep building those partnerships better, make sure they become slicker, and our out of possession work is as slick as our in possession.”

Striker Gerry McDonagh, defender Javid Swaby-Neavin were not involved over the Bank Holiday weekend, while wingman Dom Tear is sidelined through injury.

Town face a former striker in Yeovil forward Colin Quigley, who has scored all three of Yeovil’s league goals this term and Wild says his side must be wise to his danger of the 6ft 3in attacker, who has started the season well.