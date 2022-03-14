York City avoid National League big-money men in FA Trophy semi-final draw

York City will have to win at Bromley if they are to reach Wembley in this season's FA Trophy.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:49 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:54 pm

The Minstermen avoided the Conference's two big-money teams in the semi-final draw but will still be outsiders against the Ravens, who are managed by former Newcastle United goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman.

Sportswashing: Why we must not allow sport to be taken to cleaners - Stuart Rayner

Bromley are seventh in the Conference, whereas York are the only Conference North side left in the competition.

AWAY DRAW: York City must travel to Conference side Bromley in April

The other semi-final sees Wrexham, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, host Conference leaders Stockport County.

Both games will be played on April 2, with the final on May 22 at Wembley.

York won the Trophy in 2012 and 2017, and were runners-up in 2009.

They have also won the fourth-tier play-offs at Wembley in 1993, and the Conference play-offs there in 2012.

