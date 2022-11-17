York City under-19s manager Tim Ryan will take charge of the club for Saturday's Conference game against Wealdstone, with the Minstermen hoping to replace sacked manager John Askey before the end of November.

Askey lost his job after a breakdown in relations with chairman Glen Henderson.

The 58-year-old had been in charge for 368 days, taking York to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy and more importantly out of Conference North, where they had been for five seasons.

Askey's first-team coach Kingsley James is understood to have turned down the chance to lead the side for Saturday's game at the Community Stadium.

Former Doncaster Rovers left-back Ryan, who joined the club as youth team manager in 2018, will now take the reins, assisted by Scott Barrow.Before moving into youth football with first Doncaster, then York, Ryan worked as an assistant manager at Stalybridge Celtic, Chester City and Buxton.

Barrow, also a left-back, suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the promotion play-off win over Boston United which Askey oversaw and his contract expired shortly afterwards.

As yet there has been no word on whether James will remain at the club.