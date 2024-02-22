The 23-year-old, a product of the Owls academy, will spent the rest of the season with York as the Minstermen look to move up the National League table. It marks a return to the fifth tier for Hunt, who had a spell in the division as a loanee at Grimsby back in the 2021/22 campaign.

Hunt managed 17 first-team appearances for Wednesday but saw more action over the course of loan stints at Grimsby and Oldham Athletic.

He was allowed to leave S6 on a permanent basis in 2022, when Grimsby brought him back to Blundell Park. However, he has slipped down the pecking order at the club and has been afforded just six league starts this term.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has joined York City on loan. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Hunt has followed in the footsteps of young Leeds United attacker Charlie Allen in making a temporary switch to York.

He has also become the second Grimsby player to join York on loan this term, following the Minstermen’s signing of Yorkshire-born defender Danny Amos.