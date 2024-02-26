All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

York City next manager: Ex-Middlesbrough, Port Vale, Barnsley and Bristol City men among early favourites

York City are on the hunt for a new manager after opting to part ways with Neal Ardley.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT

The Minstermen have endured a difficult campaign in the National League and are hovering precariously above the relegation zone. Ardley was relieved of his duties two days after a 2-0 defeat to Barnet extended their winless run to four games.

York’s co-chairs Matt and Julie Anne Uggla said: “We’d like to thank Neal for his contribution to this incredible club both on the pitch and behind the scenes. We wish him well for the future. We now look forward to the next chapter for York City. We are working hard to be able to update the fans on the new appointment.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Tony McMahon has stepped up from his assistant manager role to oversee first-team affairs on a temporary basis while the York board assess potential appointments.

The next appointment is a crucial one for York, who are keen to avoid a return to the sixth rung of the English football ladder. But who will step into Ardley’s shoes?

Here are the early BetVictor favourites to take charge of York on a permanent basis.

Here are the early favourites to fill the York City vacancy.

1. Favourites for York City job

Here are the early favourites to fill the York City vacancy. Photo: Emma Simpson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 12. Brian Barry-Murphy

16/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. 11. Jonathan Woodgate

16/1 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 10. Lee Cattermole

16/1 Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol CityBarnsleyPort ValeYorkNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.