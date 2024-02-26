The Minstermen have endured a difficult campaign in the National League and are hovering precariously above the relegation zone. Ardley was relieved of his duties two days after a 2-0 defeat to Barnet extended their winless run to four games.

York’s co-chairs Matt and Julie Anne Uggla said: “We’d like to thank Neal for his contribution to this incredible club both on the pitch and behind the scenes. We wish him well for the future. We now look forward to the next chapter for York City. We are working hard to be able to update the fans on the new appointment.”

Tony McMahon has stepped up from his assistant manager role to oversee first-team affairs on a temporary basis while the York board assess potential appointments.

The next appointment is a crucial one for York, who are keen to avoid a return to the sixth rung of the English football ladder. But who will step into Ardley’s shoes?

