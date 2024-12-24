York City pull off coup with signing of Cardiff City man who played in Champions League for Tottenham Hotspur
The 22-year-old joined the Minstermen on loan in September, mere months after he had his Cardiff contract extended.
He has made quite the impression in North Yorkshire, becoming a key figure in York’s push for a return to the EFL.
His move has now been made permanent, with an undisclosed fee being agreed between the Minstermen and the Bluebirds. The deal will be made official on January 2.
In a statement, York said: “Not only has the 22-year-old formed part of a solid defence, but he has contributed at the other end of the pitch as well, recording three assists, and a crucial goal away at FC Halifax Town which started the memorable injury-time fightback away at The Shay. Good to have you with us, Malachi.”
A centre-back by trade, Fagan-Walcott cut his teeth within Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system. He progressed into the senior set-up, making his debut in the Champions League against RB Leipzig in March 2020.
It proved to be his first and last appearance at first-team level for Spurs, who confirmed his release in 2023. Cardiff came calling but only afforded Fagan-Walcott three first-team appearances.
He also has international experience, having represented England at under-16 and under-17 level.
