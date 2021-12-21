York City sign former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward Jack Mackay

The 25-year-old arrives from Curzon Ashton as new manager John Askey's third signing, and has agreed a permanent deal until the end of the season. He played against the Minstermen in last month's 0-0 draw.
Having made his senior debut at the Keepmoat Stadium, then-manager Steve Evans signed the son of football agent Willie for Leeds in January 2016, along with his brother Paul.
Whilst Paul made a solitary appearance in an FA Cup defeat at Sutton United, Jack was released without playing a game.
He can play as a right winger or centre-forward.