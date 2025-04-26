York City v Solihull Moors: Striker back to add to play-off options

York City will welcome back Dipo Akinyemi for the final two matches of the regular National League season.

The games at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday and at Eastleigh on the May Day bank holiday weekend will have no bearing on York's second-placed finish in the division, but should help the striker get up to speed for the play-offs after a calf injury.

The 27-year-old is set to be used from the bench in both games.

"We sort of treated him more in a case where we could have him as an impact sub in the final two games,” said manager Adam Hinshelwood.

OPTION: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood.(Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“He’ll definitely be available for that, which is great news.

“He probably won’t be able to start in either of those games, which is a bit disappointing, but to have him back in the group and as an option for us is massive: to have him around the changing room and on the pitch.