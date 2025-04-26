York City v Solihull Moors: Striker back to add to play-off options

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 18:07 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 19:16 BST
York City will welcome back Dipo Akinyemi for the final two matches of the regular National League season.

The games at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday and at Eastleigh on the May Day bank holiday weekend will have no bearing on York's second-placed finish in the division, but should help the striker get up to speed for the play-offs after a calf injury.

The 27-year-old is set to be used from the bench in both games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We sort of treated him more in a case where we could have him as an impact sub in the final two games,” said manager Adam Hinshelwood.

OPTION: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood.(Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)OPTION: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood.(Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
OPTION: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood.(Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“He’ll definitely be available for that, which is great news.

“He probably won’t be able to start in either of those games, which is a bit disappointing, but to have him back in the group and as an option for us is massive: to have him around the changing room and on the pitch.

“The impact at Rochdale when we brought on Junior (Luamba), Dipo and Stonesy (Josh Stones) all together, the physicality they brought at that stage was massive for us.”

Related topics:Adam HinshelwoodYork CityNational LeagueYorkEastleighRochdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice