The 20-year-old was part of the team which won promotion to the Conference via the play-offs last season, and it made enough of an impression for him to sign a two-year contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The fans here are unbelievable, you see the attendance week in, week out and in the play-offs you are breaking records – they get behind you every step of the way," said Sanders.

STAYING: Sam Sanders has signed a two-year contract with York City

“It’s a no brainer (to sign) in the National League with (the chance of) first-team football. You look at (the division) nowadays, there are some massive teams and York being one of them.”