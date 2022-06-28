York City's fans and first-team football make Sam Sanders turn down Nottingham Forest contract

Defender Sam Sanders has rejected a new Nottingham Forest contract to make his loan move to York City permanent.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 28th June 2022
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 6:51 pm

The 20-year-old was part of the team which won promotion to the Conference via the play-offs last season, and it made enough of an impression for him to sign a two-year contract.

York City: John Askey brings end to 'doom and gloom'

“The fans here are unbelievable, you see the attendance week in, week out and in the play-offs you are breaking records – they get behind you every step of the way," said Sanders.

STAYING: Sam Sanders has signed a two-year contract with York City

“It’s a no brainer (to sign) in the National League with (the chance of) first-team football. You look at (the division) nowadays, there are some massive teams and York being one of them.”

Forest also won promotion last summer, to the Premier League.

