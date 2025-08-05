Barnsley FC lead the way in Team of the Week as Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Bradford City feature

The 2025/26 season’s first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week - featuring Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and more

A peerless start to the EFL season for Yorkshire's six clubs in League One and League Two with a clean sweep in terms of wins.

That is duly reflected in our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for 2025/26 - drum roll please.

Barnsley lead the way with three player nominations following their excellent win at relegated Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Rotherham United are not far behind. And who gets the manager's nod? Here's the side in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Goalkeeper

Murphy Cooper (Barnsley)

Conor Hourihane talked the QPR loanee up beforehand and he certainly looked the part at Home Park.

Defence

Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town)

Captain's performance from the stalwart as Town did what they like to do best. Upset a divisional big gun. It was Bristol Rovers' turn this time.

Joe Wright (Bradford City)

Strong and forceful performance on debut against Wycombe and showed why City were keen to bring him back to Yorkshire.

Joe Wright was among Bradford City's star performers.placeholder image
Joe Wright was among Bradford City's star performers. | George Wood/Getty Images

Connor O'Riordan (Doncaster Rovers)

Another excellent display from a debutant. More please as Rovers saw off Exeter.

Wing-backs/midfield

Josh Neufville (Bradford City)

Heads were turned when City brought him in from AFC Wimbledon and he endeared himself to fans straightaway with a high-energy showing.

Liam Kelly (Rotherham United)

Did it tough last season, but looked a player with his mojo back as the Millers saw off Darren Moore's Port Vale.

Luca Connell (Barnsley)

After a testing 2024-25, the Reds captain was back to his best in Devon.

Mickel Miller (Huddersfield Town)

Non-stop down the left and showed his versatility to successfully switch to left-back after Sean Roughan went off. Proper team player and how Town missed him when he was injured last term.

Attacking midfield

Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town)

One of just three starters from the side last season in the Terriers' opening-day success over Orient. The visitors had real problems picking him up. Went close to scoring and won a penalty.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

Classy strike to crown a very impressive performance at Argyle.

Adam Phillips starred for Barnsley in their season opener.placeholder image
Adam Phillips starred for Barnsley in their season opener. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Forward

Sam Nombe (Rotherham United)

Started the season with a bang with two strikers' goals.

Manager/head coach: Lee Grant (Huddersfield Town)

