Hull City lead the way with four player nominations in our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for October.

Team-wise, it wasn't a great weekend for White Rose sides, but six clubs are still represented in our XI. Here's the line-up.

Goalkeeper

Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Not lots and lots to do, but in terms of what he did, he did in exceedingly well, headlined by a key late penalty save against the Blades. A rare clean sheet at home.

Ivor Pandur saved a penalty as Hull City defeated Sheffield United. | Tony Johnson

Defence

Tom McIntyre (Bradford City)

Won his challenges and put in a determined performance at Rotherham for the League One high-fliers.

Charlie Hughes (Hull City)

Back to his best versus Sheffield United. Strong at the back and pinged out some great passes.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Another appearance in our line-up. Imposing in both boxes and went close to a goal against ex-employers Spurs when he rattled the post.

Sean Grehan (Doncaster Rovers)

Commanding at the back on his first league start against Burton. Encouraging.

Wing-backs/midfield

Led by example on Saturday and his ball ahead of the only goal was a beauty.

Regan Slater (Hull City)

Restored to the starting line-up and City certainly benefitted from his midfield presence against his hometown club.

Alex Pattison (Bradford City)

Responsibility in the engine room without captain Max Power and kept driving City forward. Missed one good chance, but kept going and was rewarded with a late goal.

Alex Pattison impressed for Bradford City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Denzel Hall (Rotherham United)

A real danger to City with his marauding presence. Capped a super display with a goal.

Attackers

Ar'jany Martha (Rotherham United)

Posed real problems for the Bantams with his trickery.

Reyes Cleary (Barnsley)

A real bright spark on his mixed day for the Reds at Wycombe. Quick, direct and a nuisance and fully justified his promotion to the starting line-up. Also found the net.