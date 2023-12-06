Yorkshire team of the week: Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday take pride of place
Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday take pride of place with three representatives apiece, with two votes for Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough. Here's the side in a 3-4-3 formation.
Goalkeeper
Chris Maxwell (Huddersfield Town)
Continues to ably deputise for Lee Nicholls and was sturdy again at Swansea.
Defence
Archie Gray (Leeds United)
Barring a brief lapse early on, the teenager was outstanding once again versus Boro.
Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday)
Enjoyed his best game for the Owls, who registered a fine win against Blackburn.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
Held Leeds's shaky backline together against impressive Boro and made a brilliant late block to deny the visitors a leveller.
Midfield
Scott Twine (Hull City)
Pick of the bunch in a rare home reverse for the Tigers and found the net.
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)
Rolled back the years at a place he knows well with a superb display at Elland Road.
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)
Screened the backline superbly and was at his combative best.
David Kasumu (Huddersfiels Town)
Got more miles in the tank and was tenacious and unstinting for the Terriers in South Wales.
Forwards
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)
Devastating in spells again for Leeds - and another goal.
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)
Showed just what he brings to the party for Wednesday in an offensive sense. Big player.
Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough)
Bagged two in the first half at Leeds and should have perhaps secured rights to the match-ball. Bothered the hosts continually.
Manager/head coach: Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)