Yorkshire Team of the Week: Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town duos earn places
Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Hull City, Bradford City, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers pick up one player nomination apiece.
Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United receive two votes apiece following impressive victories over West Brom and Norwich respectively.
Here's the latest line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Goalkeeper
Liam Roberts (Barnsley)
Enjoyed an excellent start to his Reds career and looked the part again at Cheltenham as Neill Collins's side picked up a second successive away win and clean sheet.
Defence
Dexter Lembikisa (Rotherham United)
The Wolves loanee excelled powering forward and in his defensive work as the Millers claimed an outstanding three points. Tremendous.
Jacob Greaves (Hull City)
Class operator on his day and showed his mettle in the centre and at left-back as the Tigers claimed a fine, fine scalp to end Leicester's 100 per cent record.
Richard Wood (Doncaster Rovers)
Has taken a few knocks this season, but has seen it all before.
Showed leadership and resolve as Rovers dug deep after the harsh dismissal of Tommy Rowe to chisel out a gutsy point with ten men versus Swindon.
Brad Halliday (Bradford City)
Another to display character on a day when City showed plenty of defensive gumption to take a point at one of League Two's better sides and form horses in Mansfield.
Defensive midfield
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Held his ground in the midfield and displayed authority and poise with a range of passing on derby day.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town)
Produced a fine captain's contribution and was at the heart of Town's superb win at The Hawthorns.
Midfield
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
In-character stuff from the Scot, who was accomplished in possession at Elland Road and took the lead.
Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town)
Neil Warnock had been on at him to come up with more goals and came up with a dramatic one to crown an eye-catching performance in the Midlands.
Cafu (Rotherham United)
Produced some terrific deliveries and stylish work and was at the heartbeat of the Millers' superb weekend success.
Forward
Cameron Archer (Sheffield United)
Whet the appetite with a brilliant first-team strike on his first ever Premier League start. His similarly exquisite shot then rebounded into the net off the back of Jordan Pickford. Looked the part, looked a player.
Manager/head coach: Liam Rosenior (Hull City)