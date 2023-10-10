NO LESS than seven clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Leeds United's Archie Gray has made the cut. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The honours are shared between Leeds United, Bradford City, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough, who have two votes apiece.

Here's the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United)

Enhanced his reputation further - not that it was particularly needed - with a remarkable show of defiance at Southampton.

Defence

Archie Gray (Leeds United)

Showed outstanding versatility to turn in a consummate performance at right-back against Bristol City, negating Sam Bell in the process. Top young player.

Mael de Devigney (Barnsley)

Coming along nicely and included in the side for a second successive weekend after a fine showing at Exeter.

Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town)

Manned the barricades extremely well at Newport County and got a goal, to boot, in a 2-1 win.

Lee Peltier (Rotherham United)

Delivered a performance of heart and tremendous character as the Millers secured a heroic point at St Mary's.

Midfield

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough)

Brilliant display and tore ten-man Sunderland to pieces in the second half at the Stadium of Light. Assists and a goal.

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Reinforced his credentials as one of the best young players in the Championship with a classy showing amid the derby cauldron.

Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)

Came in from the cold and produced one of his best displays in a City jersey in the process against Swindon en route to a much-needed three points for the team.

Forwards

Jaden Philogene (Hull City)

Sublime stuff from the deadline-day signing, who scored a fine goal and created the other for Hull. Whet the appetite.

Bobby Pointon (Bradford City)

Milestone moment for the youngster with the match-winning goal at Valley Parade. Crowned an effervescent show.

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

Missed a big chance, but that aside, his performance was high-class, with some of his work being an absolute joy.