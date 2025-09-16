Hunley Golf Club unveils state-of-the-art sustainable driving range

Golfers at Hunley Golf Club can now perfect their swing in all weathers thanks to the launch of a state-of-the-art outdoor driving range – created using 1,500 tons of sustainably produced sand supplied by Teesside recycling specialists Scott Bros.

Set against the dramatic coastal backdrop of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, the upgraded facility replaces a previous range that had suffered from poor drainage and could only be used for eight to ten months of the year.

The redesigned range significantly improves playability and aesthetics. Requiring largescale earthworks, it has been reshaped to include mounding that channels surface water into drainage gulleys, enabling year-round use.

Previously flat and uninspiring, it now offers a more engaging experience, including a series of new target zones. Fully floodlit and open until 9pm, it includes nine covered bays fitted with Power Tee technology.

(L-R): Greg Fitzmaurice Hunley Golf Club's general manager with Scott Bros directors Bob Borthwick and Peter Scott on the newly-designed driving range

The recycled sand was processed at Scott Bros’ £6 million wash plant in South Bank, Middlesbrough, one of the UK’s largest ‘urban quarries’ which transforms construction and excavation waste into high-quality British Standard Certificated sand and aggregate. As well as being environmentally friendly, it is more cost-effective than quarried alternatives, helping Hunley deliver the project within budget.

Greg Fitzmaurice, General Manager and Course Manager at Hunley Golf Club, said: “Scott Bros’ recycled sand helped us create a high-quality driving range field with excellent drainage, while reducing our ecological impact and staying within budget. It’s a great asset for members, visitors, and the wider community – and reflects our long-term commitment to providing golfing excellence in a responsible way.”

The Brotton club is known for its responsible course management. Nestled on coastal moorland, the 27-hole venue offers three distinct layouts – Morgans, Imperial, and Jubilee – that cater to all skill levels.

Peter Scott, a director at Haverton Hill-based Scott Bros, said: “Hunley is not only one of the North East’s most scenic courses, but also one of the most forward-thinking. By using our recycled sand, it’s reducing reliance on finite natural resources and supporting a more sustainable future for the sport.”

Fellow Scott Bros director Bob Borthwick added: “It’s rewarding to see our investment in sustainable technology helping enhance such a prestigious facility. Golf clubs like Hunley are proving that top-quality development and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

For the past two years, Scott Bros has supplied its recycled sand to Teesside Golf Club, Thornaby, while last year Seaton Carew Golf Course also began using the product for top dressing on tee boxes, fairways, and approaches – improving drainage, turf health and surface firmness.