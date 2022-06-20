Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick held off the challenge of Will Zalatoris and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler by a single shot.

In doing so, he becomes only the second male golfer to win the UA Amateur and the US Open at the same venue. The first? Jack Nicklaus (Pebble Beach).

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fitzpatrick is also now only the third Englishman to win a major this century, and two of those are from Sheffield - Danny Willett (Masetrs, 2016) and Justin Rose (US Open, 2013)

But where did he come from?

Here at The Yorkshire Post we have been following Fitzpatrick’s progress for some time, but here is a potted history.

Born: September 1, 1994

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with his caddie Billy Foster after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Education: Attends Tapton School and sits A-levels in 2013.

Amateur Golfing career:

2012: Wins the UK Boys Championship at Hollinwell.

2013: Wins the silver medal for high amateur on his Open debut at Muirfield.

Sheffield's Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with his family after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

That September, makes history by becoming the first Englishman for over 100 years to win the US Amateur when triumphing at the Country Club, Brookline.

He also won the Yorkshire Post Sports Personality of the Year that December, some would say his greatest achievement. Only kidding!

2014: Plays the Masters and US Open that year through his status as US Amateur champion.

Professional career

Sheffield's Matthew Fitzpatrick, England, poses with the low amateur medal after the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., Sunday, June 15, 2014. Martin Kaymer, of Germany, won. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

2014: Fitzpatrick was on a golf scholarship at Northwestern but left after the first year and upon the conclusion of the US Open, to turn professional.

2015: Claims his first professional victory on the European Tour at the British Masters that October.

2016: Wins again at the Nordea Masters and the DP World Championship at the end of the year.

In between times, Fitzpatrick finishes seventh behind champion Willett at the Masters and makes Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine.

2017: Wins the European Masters in Switzerland.

2018: Successfully defends that title 12 months later.

2020: Wins the DP World Championship for a second time, his first Rolex Series title.

2021: Plays in the Ryder Cup for a second time, and unfortunately again he fails to score a point as Europe are thrashed at Whistling Straits.

In an interview prior to the Ryder Cup, he tells The Yorkshire Post he feels his career will not be fulfilled until he wins a major.

Although now based in America, he ends that year by winning the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, notoriously one of the hardest events to win.

2022: Comes close to a maiden PGA Tour victory on a number of occasions, most notably at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills where he plays in the final group on Sunday, only to fade away. Experienced caddie Billy Foster, who previously worked with Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn and Lee Westwood without ever winning a major, tells him to be patient.