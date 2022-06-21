Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open win can inspire Yorkshire’s rising stars

That is the firm belief of Jonathan Plaxton, the secretary of the Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs, who hopes the leading amateurs who are currently flying the flag for the White Rose county take inspiration from what Fitzpatrick achieved at Brookline. English Boys champion Dylan Shaw-Radford (Huddersfield), Fairhaven Trophy winner Ben Brown (Bedale) and England international Josh Berry (Doncaster) are all a decade or so behind Fitzpatrick on their journeys.

It was, after all, just nine years ago that Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur as an 18-year-old, 12 months after winning the Boys Amateur Championship.

Plaxton said: “It should certainly fuel the enthusiasm of the next generation and by that I mean three players in Dylan, Ben and Josh, and Barclay Brown (Hallamshire) who is a little bit older. They’ve taken money off Matt playing him and they now see what he’s been able to achieve. I think that must make a big difference to teenagers who are playing the game when they see somebody who can perform at that level that they’ve done battle with.”

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

And Plaxton also hopes a young Englishman winning a major can get more children involved in the game, a constant battle the sport is raging.

“At the moment, although golf is thriving, junior golf and those new to junior golf is not necessarily in as healthy a place, despite the work being done by governing bodies and clubs,” Plaxton told The Yorkshire Post.

“There are hotspots around Yorkshire but they are very few and far between. There are a number of areas in the county that could really do with a bit of fuelling, so let’s hope Fitzpatrick’s win prompts a few officials, organisers and clubs to develop something that will give youngsters and opportunity to play.

“For me, the immediate benefit will be to the teenagers who are already playing at county and national level that will realise they just might be able to become a world beater themselves in time.”

Huddersfield golfer Dylan Shaw-Radford

Away from the impact, Fitzpatrick’s win with Bingley’s Billy Foster on the bag was a real heart-warmer for all those involved in the Yorkshire golf scene.

“It was remarkable, but unsurprising given the level of detail, determination and the personal qualities of the young man concerned,” added Plaxton. “And it was great to see how much pleaure it gave Matt to see how much it meant to Billy. He was almost lost for words.”