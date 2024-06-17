Stocksbridge Golf Club: The 100-year-old Yorkshire golf club with its own dragon's lair
But Stocksbridge Golf Club can make both proud boasts and this year is hosting several special events to mark its centenary.
The club was formed in 1924 by three locals who wanted to bring the Royal and Ancient game within the reach of their neighbours and they acquired a stretch of upland heath, overlooking Deepcar and Stocksbridge.
It is still going strong with 300 members aged from 11 to more than 80 years old. From its highest point, over 1,000ft up, players can see six counties.
Part of the course incorporates an old quarry on top of a hill where according to folklore, the Dragon of Wharncliffe slaked his thirst in days gone by, by flying across the valley from his lair on the Wharncliffe Crags.
"Our club's emblem is the dragon and it features on all our Centenary materials," said men's captain Gary Finney.
"It's not a posh club at all - it's very much for local people, there was an association at one time with the guys who worked at the steelworks. It has kept like that, it is very friendly, with no airs and graces, while respecting the game and its traditions."
The club marked its centenary with a triangular tournament starting on June 13 with two other clubs, Brancepeth Castle Golf Club in Durham and Leyland Golf Club in Preston, which are also marking their 100th birthdays.
Stocksbridge will also be turning back the clock to the roaring 20s on June 30 with a "hickory challenge", where members will be invited to play with wooden-shafted golf clubs dressed in clothes of the era - flat caps, neck ties, single-breasted jackets and plus fours for the men, and long skirts for the women.
They'll also hold a charity day on Saturday August 3 to raise funds for Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team which last year was awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.
2024 also marks the centenary of governing body England Golf, which represents over 1,900 golf clubs with over 740,000 members.
According to the website Statista, when it comes to the number of registered golf players, England is also ahead in all of Europe, with approximately 656,000 players, ever so slightly ahead of Germany. Close to 1m people play at least twice a month.
Mr Finney says there was a slight decline in numbers before Covid - but that had brought is bouncing back with people embracing the opportunity to get out and about in the fresh air.
For him it's a family tradition with his sons playing for league teams and one working in the industry, and the added benefits of a lively social side and keeping fit.
He hopes the enthusiasm for the sport means Stocksbridge makes another century.
