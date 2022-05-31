Hull Seahawks make sure they have quality goaltending options in deal with Sheffield Steelers

Jordan McLaughlin - the Scottish-born goaltender, pictured during his short spell with Leeds Knights in NIHL National last season Picture Bruce Rollinson

While both will be battling with each other for the No 1 spot for the Seahawks in NIHL National in 2022-23, they will also be getting top-flight experience by training and - when required – dressing for the Steelers, too.

McLaughlin heads to Hull already boasting some EIHL experience with Glasgow Clan over the past two full seasons, while Warburton has already played a number of times for the Steelers. Both also have recent experience of NIHL National, McLaughlin, 22, spending a short spell with Leeds Knights last season, while 20-year-old Warburton saw action with Bracknell Bees.

Steelers’ head coach believes the deal is a win for both teams and both netminders.

NET GAIN: Goaltender Curtis Warburton Picture: Dean Woolley

“This is a great two-way deal for both teams and both goalies,” said Fox. “We think very highly of Curtis and how much he’s improved since he joined us full time.

“It’s very important for goalies to get as many games as possible to develop. There were times with Curtis last year that we needed him to backup which took some starting opportunities away from him at the NIHL level. With this deal that should never be an issue moving forward.

“We also get a proven quality EIHL goalie in Jordan and are now able to see his game on a daily basis. He has shown the ability to win Hockey games at the EIHL level which is a huge positive when you’re looking at solidifying the goalie position.”

Seahawks boss Matty Davies – who earlier today announced he would continue to ice in a player-coach role with the newly-formed team – said a lot of thought went into the deal between the two clubs.

“We worked hard on the detail of the two-way,” said Davies, who spent last season in NIHL National with Leeds Knights. . “This works very well for us. Both lads will receive training support from the Steelers and this will accelerate their development at a fast rate. Game-time with us can only sharpen their skills.