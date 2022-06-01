That is partly why he has agreed to come back for the 2022-23 Elite League season - to put right the wrongs of last season when the Steelers finished runners-up in the league, while seeing their Challenge Cup defence end at the semi-final stage. Their play-off campaign came unstuck at the first hurdle when they were dramatically eliminated by Dundee Stars.

“Returning was an easy decision to make,” said the 34-year-old, who posted 27 goals and 60 points in 63 games. “I feel we have unfinished business as we went so close in all the competitions last year without lifting trophy. Next season we need to go one better.

Martin Latal is back for the 2022-23 season with Sheffield Steelers.

“I’m confident in the squad that Foxy is putting together that we can do just that.”

Head coach Aaron Fox will be making changes this summer in order to come back stronger in the search for silverware. Some of those decisions will be forced - John Armstrong has retired, while fellow forward Marc-Olivier Vallerand is heading to Europe – but others will be of his own choosing. Getting Latal back was a simple decision.

“I’m extremely happy we are able to get Lats back for another year,” said Fox. “He’s a player with next level speed that can change a game in a hurry. Martin impacts the game on both ends of the ice and plays in all our key situations.