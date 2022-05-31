Hull Seahawks: Matty Davies not ready to hang up skates just yet

Matty Davies - in action for Leeds Knights last season Picture: Andy Bourke / Podium Prints

While the thought to concentrate solely on his role behind the bench for the newly-formed Hull Seahawks crossed his mind, the opportunity to lace up once again in front of a hometown crowd at Hull Arena has simply proved too hard to resist. And, after all, at 32, he still has plenty of years’ playing time ahead of him.

Going forward, Davies will be player-coach for the Seahawks, the team formed earlier this month with business partners Ian Mowfirth and Joe Lamplough to compete in NIHL National during the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davies is busy recruiting his roster for the campaign, a task made harder because of there being two extra teams in the second tier, Bristol Pitbulls joining the Seahawks along with nine original teams who contested 2021-22.

Matty Davies in action for Hull Pirates in February 2020. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The first player announcements are due later today, although it is Davies himself who will go down as the team’s historic first signing, having left Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights after one season to help resurrect the sport in his beloved city.

“I had to think hard about returning as a player,” said the former GB international, who proved he still has what it takes when posting 62 points – including 15 goals – in 48 appearances for the Knights last time out. “I’ve spoken to Ian and Joe, in addition to my family and they’ve all been fully supportive and know that my love for the game was driving me back onto the ice.

“I am not being boastful but I am still putting up good numbers so I know I can do a job for this team. To be honest I am also excited to be part of something special – the return of the Seahawks is truly special.

“When me and Ian originally set out on this project we discussed whether or not I should play. The answer then was probably ‘no’ because I would have been supporting Ian in the business role and leading in the GM Sports role.