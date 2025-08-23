Exclusive:Michael Conlan v Jack Bateson: Leeds boxer eyeing career-changing victory in Dublin
Belfast’s Conlan will be fighting close to home turf at Dublin’s 3Arena, looking to prove he is worthy of another world title shot.
Many would argue he is in last chance saloon and with that comes immense pressure.
Leeds-born Bateson harbours world title ambitions of his own, but is happy for the scrutiny to be on Conlan when he visits the Emerald Isle for a super-featherweight battle on September 5.
Jack Bateson embracing underdog tag
"There's no pressure,” Bateson told The Yorkshire Post. “I can go out there and enjoy it.
"The pressure's all on him. He's fighting in Ireland, the crowd is probably going to be 90 per cent Irish, maybe more. Us Leeds lot go over in numbers though, so hopefully we'll take a lot over."
Bateson boasts an impressive amateur background and has clocked up a 20-1-1 record since his move to the professional game.
The only defeat of his professional career came in November 2022, against the still-unbeaten IBO super-bantamweight champion Shabaz Masoud.
The 31-year-old has faced an agonising wait to get back in the ring, having last fought in December 2024, but sees his next bout as a potential springboard.
World title ambitions
"There were talks about this fight for about seven months and when it was first offered to me, there was no question,” he said. “It was a great opportunity for me.
"It's the sort of fight I've been waiting for. Beating Michael Conlan can change the trajectory of my career massively.
"It can set me up for the sort of nights I've dreamt of. This is a night I've been dreaming of since I was a young kid - fighting live on Channel 5. Winning on September 5 would really change everything for me.
“I could be looking at world title shots very soon after beating Michael. Beating Michael would put me closer, so fingers crossed I can get the job done.
“I'm excited, but my mind is fully on the job. If I've prepared for the best Michael Conlan, the guy who's performed and won at a high level, then I'm going to be alright.”