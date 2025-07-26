Leeds is set to host its first ever ironman event this Sunday, with more than 2,500 contestants taking part.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include former world champions, rising stars of the female scene, professionals, amateurs and even a YouTuber from Howden who spent the last seven years in the RAF.

Yorkshire is a triathlon hotbed, producing the Brownlee brothers and countless other Olympians, however this is Leeds’ first 140.6-mile Ironman event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course starts with a swim in Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park for 2.4-miles, followed by a 112-mile bike course through North Leeds and then a 26.2-mile run around the residential areas of Rounday and Gledhow.

People will be taking off at staggered timings from 6am with the finishers expected around 2pm. Leeds City Council is urging residents to take note of the traffic arrangements and road closures which are extensive throughout Sunday.

Significant disruption is expected due to the length of the ironman event. Vehicle crossing locations will be dotted along the cycling and running routes, while full emergency service road access will be maintained throughout, the council have said. Pedestrians will be able to cross the routes at any point.

The first-ever Ironman Leeds will take place this Sunday (July 27). | National World

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council deputy leader, said: “Ironman Leeds promises to be a fantastic occasion, and one that will further strengthen our city’s reputation as a respected host of high-profile sporting events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exploits of local triathletes such as the Brownlee brothers have given Leeds a real interest in this sport, so hopefully people will be turning out in numbers on Sunday to support the competitors in Roundhay Park and along the rest of the course.

“The road closures that are needed for the safe operation of the event will inevitably cause some disruption and we thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.

Lewis Peacock, race director, added: “We can’t wait to welcome thousands of athletes to the home of triathlon as the very first Ironman Leeds heads to town. It’s set to be an incredible day of racing and a great moment to have a full distance ironman race return to England for the first time since 2023.

“The spectator support in Roundhay Park is expected to be massive, so make sure you head down to soak up the atmosphere!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This aerial view of the Roundhay Park lake showing low water levels. | James Hardisty

What roads are closed for Ironman Leeds?

The majority of roads will need to be closed for the 112-mile bike ride, which is three loops of a circular circuit running through Shadwell, Thorner, Bardsey, Wike, Harewood, Eccup, Arthington, Adel and Alwoodley. The following roads will be closed for the bike race:

Carr Lane between Shadwell and Thorner (closed 6am to 3.30pm)

Main Street and a section of Bay Horse Lane in Shadwell (closed 6am to 6pm)

Wike Ridge Lane, Tarn Lane and Brandon Lane (7.30am to 5.30pm)

Lower Sandhills, Church Lane, Bramham Road and Thorner Road going towards Wothersome (closed 6am to 3.30pm)

Holme Farm Lane, Mill Lane, Wood Lane, Church Lane, Woodacre Lane, Keswick Lane, Wike Lane and Backstone Gill Lane, in East Rigton (closed 6.30am to 4pm)

The A659 Arthington Lane will be closed westbound only from Weardley Lane to Black Hill Road (closed 7.30am to 5pm)

Weardley Lane, Black Hill Road, Arthington Road south, Eccup Lane and Eccup Moor Road (closed 7.30am to 5pm)

Back Church Lane and Stair Foot Lane (closed 7.30am to 5.30pm)

Alwoodley Lane and Wigton Lane will be closed eastbound only (closed 7.30am to 5.30)pm

The A61 Harrogate Road between the A659 at Harewood and Wike Lane (closed 7am to 4.30pm)

The A61 Harrogate Road between Wike Lane and Wigton Approach, near the Grammar School at Leeds (closed 7am to 5.30pm)

Alwoodley Lane between its junctions with King Lane and the A61 Harrogate Road (closed eastbound 7.30am to 5.30pm)

Ironman Leeds cycling route and road closures. Credit: Ironman Leeds | Ironman Leeds

There are several route crossings across the bike route:

Crossing point one (south) is at the juntion of the A58 Wetherby Road at Carr Lane for residents of Scarcroft, Bardsey and East Rigton.

Crossing point two (north) is at the juntion of the A58 Wetherby Road at Wood Lane and Church Lane for residents of Scarcroft, Bardsey and East Rigton.

Leeds Ironman run route. Credit: Ironman Leeds | Ironman Leeds

Roads in Roundhay that will be closed for much of Sunday to facilitate both the run and general event access include North Park Grove, Gledhow Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Old Park Road and the stretch of Street Lane between Devonshire Avenue and Princes Avenue.

Park Avenue will be closed near the Lakeside Cafe from 6am on Saturday until 5pm on Monday (July 28).

What parking is there for participants and spectators?

There will be free parking for athletes and spectators on Soldier’s Field from Friday (July 25) until Monday (July 28). The car park is within 10 minutes walking distance to Swim Start, Expo, Ironman Merchandise Store, Transition, & the Finish Line. Buses will also run regularly from Leeds city centre to Roundhay Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main car park at Roundhay Park will be closed between 4am and midnight on race day.