York boxing prodigy Leo Atang has been tipped to reach dizzy heights in the heavyweight division.

The 18-year-old was signed by Matchroom earlier this year and comparisons to Anthony Joshua have already been drawn.

He did little to quieten the hype in July, steamrollering veteran Milen Paunov inside the first round on his professional debut.

Atang will be back in the ring tomorrow (September 6) for a battle with the seasoned Cristian Uwaka in Houghton-Le-Spring.

York's Leo Atang made his professional debut in July. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Not ‘just another heavyweight’

Standing at 6ft 6ins with muscles like Popeye, Atang is a boxer who will always be praised for his physical power. However, he is determined to show he is more than just his frame.

"I want people to notice my IQ and my speed and everything above it,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “I don't want them to think I'm just another heavyweight who is going to use his strength and plough over people.

“I want to be a different heavyweight, I want to show the skills. I think a lot rely on their power and strength, which is why I believe I'll eventually overtake them when the time comes.”

Getting used to the noise

Atang cut his teeth in the amateur game and has fought some of the most exciting boxing prospects from across the globe.

Fighting at Manchester’s 21,000-capacity AO Arena on his debut was a new experience, but he is becoming accustomed to the noise that comes with professional status.

“It was everything I dreamt of,” he said. “From the second I actually walked out, I had no nerves. I had a buzz.

Leo Atang is part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“The only thing I was worried about was reacting to all the noise. That's the only difference. But when I'm actually in that ring it's the same job I do day in, day out. I just got in there, did my thing, and got it done. I learnt to keep my head down, not listen to the noise, and keep building.”

Atang has a record to build and experience to accumulate before there can be talk of taking on the heavyweight elites.

The teenager is well-aware of his high ceiling and the expectation that comes with it, but is determined to go beyond what people believe he can do.

"Everyone says pressure is a privilege and they've put it on me for a reason,” he said. “They've obviously seen something in me and believe I can go all the way.

"I'm going to get as many fights in as I possibly can to make up for lost time as an amateur.