We are taking a leap forward with Logician says Frankie Dettori

TOP St Leger prospect Logician is reported to be in good shape as he bids to maintain his unbeaten record in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York tomorrow.

The Frankel colt only made his racecourse debut in May, but has created a big impression on all his three starts – a pair of emphatic wins at Newbury sandwiching a similarly dominant display at Newmarket.

The Ebor festival begins at York tomorrow.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old graduates to Group Two class for his latest assignment and could book his place in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster next month with victory in this Classic trial.

“He’s a progressive horse,” said York chairman Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah. “Obviously he’s stepping up now to proper Group company, but he’s been very straightforward. Everyone’s been happy with him and he comes into the race in good form.”

Logician is the mount of Frankie Dettori, who guided him to victory on his latest start in a handicap at Newbury.

Dettori has already ridden 13 Group One winners this year and is the form of his life as he seeks further big race success.

“He keeps on improving, but he has got a bit to find on ratings. I think York will suit him,” he declared.

“We know we are taking a leap forward with him, but we want to see if we can make him a Leger horse. That’s why he’s there.”

Meanwhile there is a strong Yorkshire-based challenge for the first Group race of the Ebor meeting – the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes – with four previous winners hailing from the county.

John Quinn’s Cobra Eye, Mark Johnston’s Kingbrook, Kevin Ryan’s aptly-named Yorkshire Gold and Richard Fahey’s Valdermoro are all carrying big hopes for the home brigade into the Group Three.

Ryan’s Syphax and Tim Easterby’s Wells Farhh Go won the race back-to-back for Yorkshire in 2016 and 2017 – but this year’s race looks well above average, with Aidan and Joseph O’Brien also represented as well as a strong contenders from down south.

Cobra Eye won at Glorious Goodwood over six furlongs, and Quinn has maintained the partnership with the aforementioned Dettori.

“He battled on and kept going well at Goodwood,” said the Malton trainer whose stable star Liberty Beach is due to contest the Lowther Stakes later in the week.

“That was over six furlongs, but we feel the extra trip will be well within his compass.

“Obviously it’s a good race but he’s in good form and he’s certainly entitled to be there.

“We’ve managed to get two runs into him, which is a bonus. The conditions of this race mean you are never going to face many who have had loads of runs –but having two runs instead of one can only help.

“We’re very happy with him, so we’ll see how he gets on.”

Australian Bloodstock has bought a controlling share in leading Sky Bet Ebor candidate Raheen House, with a subsequent trip to the Melbourne Spring Carnival on the agenda.

Trained by Yorkshire-born William Haggas, Raheen House is one of only two horses to finish in front of dual Arc heroine, and horse of the year Enable, having finished second in a Newbury conditions event back in April 2017.

Australian Bloodstock’s co-director Jamie Lovett said: “It’d be lovely to hit the target in the Ebor because it’s worth £1m. But he’s still got plenty to offer and there’s a lot of nice races with him in Australia into next year.”