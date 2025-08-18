‘No regrets’ as Beverley's Kyle Edmund calls time on tennis career

Beverley's Kyle Edmund. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Beverley’s former British No 1 Kyle Edmund has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

The 30-year-old showed his early promise when he was part of the historic first British team to win the junior Davis Cup in 2011.

He reached a career-best No14 in the world rankings in October 2018, won two ATP singles titles (in 2018 Antwerp and 2020 New York Open), and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

But in recent years, Edmund has been hindered by injuries and has decided to call time on his tennis career.

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries such as wrist, ab, hip and foot in trying to get better, my body is telling me it’s finally reached the end point,” said Edmund.

"Looking back I can say I tried my absolute best in my career and my hardest to get back to where I was.

"There are no regrets whatsoever. I have always been quite a determined person and I have no doubt I’ll apply those principles that I learned in my tennis career to whatever I do next and something I’m very excited about.”

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “I want to congratulate Kyle on a professional career which delivered many outstanding and memorable achievements.

"Through his quiet determination and sheer hard work both on and off the court, he reached British No 1, a career-high of No 14 in the world, the last four of the Australian Open and played a key role in our Davis Cup semifinal runs in 2016 and 2019, after also being on the winning team in 2015.