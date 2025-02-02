'A big step in my career': Tom Pidcock celebrates breakthrough GC win in first week with new team

He is a double Olympic champion, a multiple winner of rainbow jerseys and has won Spring Classics on the road, yet Tom Pidcock acknowledged his first week of competitive racing with his new team provided him with a ‘big step in my career’.

The 25-year-old Yorkshireman, making his debut for new road team Q36.5 after his controversial move from Ineos Grenadiers, won the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia for the first general classification victory of his groundbreaking career. Pidcock won stages two and four of the five-day race and then protected the lead on a blustery final day. It takes to seven the number of wins he has had on the road.

“I am a bit emotional here because it’s almost a fairytale. To see how much it means to these guys is incredible, to finish it off like that is unbelievable,” said Pidcock after team-mate Matteo Moschetti won the final stage.

“The way we rode as a team today! I didn’t know these guys before December or met some even only in January. What we already do together and how we ride together is just incredible.”

Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team rider Tom Pidcock celebrates after winning the overall AlUla Tour cycling race (Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Given the winter he has had, a much-publicised break-up of the relationship with Ineos prompting the decision to drop down to a second-tier team, it felt like a vindication moment for Pidcock.

“This overall win is a big step in my career, if I am honest,” he said.