'A big step in my career': Tom Pidcock celebrates breakthrough GC win in first week with new team
The 25-year-old Yorkshireman, making his debut for new road team Q36.5 after his controversial move from Ineos Grenadiers, won the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia for the first general classification victory of his groundbreaking career. Pidcock won stages two and four of the five-day race and then protected the lead on a blustery final day. It takes to seven the number of wins he has had on the road.
“I am a bit emotional here because it’s almost a fairytale. To see how much it means to these guys is incredible, to finish it off like that is unbelievable,” said Pidcock after team-mate Matteo Moschetti won the final stage.
“The way we rode as a team today! I didn’t know these guys before December or met some even only in January. What we already do together and how we ride together is just incredible.”
Given the winter he has had, a much-publicised break-up of the relationship with Ineos prompting the decision to drop down to a second-tier team, it felt like a vindication moment for Pidcock.
“This overall win is a big step in my career, if I am honest,” he said.
“The amount of concentration it takes to defend a lead at this level. It’s not World Tour and it’s only five days but I realize how hard it is. It is a big step. I can’t really describe how I feel now.”