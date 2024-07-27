'A dream come true' - Yasmin Harper of Sheffield Diving wins first Team GB medal of Paris Olympics

It took Yorkshire less than an hour of medal competition on the opening morning of the Paris Olympics to coronate its first podium star.

Yasmin Harper, a 23-year-old from Sheffield Diving Club, won a bronze medal alongside team-mate Scarlett Mew Jensen in the 3m synchro.

It was also Team GB’s first medal of these Games and a first ever women’s synchronised medal for the British diving team.

The partnership claimed bronze in dramatic fashion, with the medal for Harper reward for her decade of hard work and dedication at the Ponds Forge-based club.

BRONZE: Great Britain's Yasmin Harper, left, and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals following the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

A tricky third round in the women’s 3m synchronised event saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth after scoring 63.90, but they quickly improved with the following dive, scoring 71.10 to claw their way back into fourth.

Harper and Mew Jensen scored 70.68 in the final round and the battle for bronze was on with Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith.

A slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australians saw them post only 48.60, paving the way for Harper and Mew Jensen to place third.

China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen eased to gold with a consistent performance that saw them finish first across the five rounds, while USA pair Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook claimed silver.

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper, right, and Scarlett Mew Jensen ahead of the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final at the Bercy Arena (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Harper, who celebrates her 24th birthday on Sunday, only joined forces as a synchro partner with Mew Jensen 18 months ago and in that time they have won a silver and a bronze at world championships, and now this bronze medal in Paris.

She is the first diver representing Sheffield Diving - which since 2013 has been independently run - to win an Olympic medal since Leon Taylor in Athens 20 years ago.

Harper said: “We actually found that out today, so I think that's really cool. I’m from Sheffield Diving, so that's pretty cool too.

"To be able to say that we are the first medallists of 2024 is amazing.

"It's basically a dream come true, and it's all we've worked towards for the last year. So to come away with the medal feels really, really amazing.

"It's my birthday tomorrow, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m going to have to see what’s going on, maybe go and see Paris."

On what she was thinking when the Australian diver made a mistake, Harper said: "We knew that it was going to be tight. To watch them not perform on the last round - I think I knew straight away that it wasn't enough.

"I think in diving, you can kind of tell where or whereabouts the score is going to be at.

"So for us, I think we knew, but at the same time, you're still waiting for that scoreboard to pop up and show whether we've done it or not.”