Alex Dolly holds nerve as Doncaster Knights stun Ealing Trailfinders again

Alex Dolly held his nerve to kick Doncaster to a huge win over Ealing Trailfinders (Picture: Tony Johnson)

As Doncaster celebrate their 150th anniversary, it was fitting that the current generation of players achieved one of the best results in the club’s history by beating the reigning champions and league leaders who, frankly, should be competing in the Premiership.

Indeed, Doncaster’s triumph at Castle Park was the second success this season that the Knights have enjoyed against Ealing Trailfinders because back in October, they remarkably won by 36-35 in London; that contest was every bit as close and tense as the repeat performance in South Yorkshire.

These splendid victories during which Doncaster’s character and commitment have been revealed from start to finish in two entertaining matches raises the question as to why the Knights are not challenging for the title themselves, but instead are seventh in the league after 13 games, six wins and seven defeats.

However, with nine contests remaining - four of which are at Castle Park against Bedford, Chinnor, Coventry and Cornish Pirates – Doncaster have every opportunity to end the season where they should be: towards the top of the Championship.

Outstanding defence and skilful tries by winger Maliq Holden and prop Logo Mulipola set up the chance of another memorable win, but it was the match winning display by Australian-born scrum half Alex Dolly, who first played club rugby in Sydney, before moving to Fylde, Rotherham and Nottingham, which seized the spoils.

Dolly’s 10 points, two conversions and two penalties on 68 and 78 minutes, stretching the lead to 17-13 and 20-18, were vital against an attacking Ealing who scored three tries and led 18-17 late in the second half.

“I’m hugely delighted,” said Dolly, pictured, enjoying his fourth season at the club. “We had to front up physically and I’m so proud of the boys. We forced errors and Ealing could have had three tries in the first half, but we defended well and were able to get back control.