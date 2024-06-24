Amir Bourouh to swap Salford Red Devils for Hull FC in 2025
The young hooker joins up with the Black and Whites on a three-year contract, keeping him at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2027 campaign.
Described as an exciting English talent, the 23-year-old becomes the Airlie Birds third recruit ahead of next season, alongside forward John Asiata and former Hull KR man Jordan Abdull.
The Huddersfield native, who played his junior rugby with Siddal, came through the ranks of the Wigan Warriors’ youth system, before making his professional debut in 2019.
Bourouh said: “I’ve loved my time at Salford and I’d like to thank everyone at the club., but I’m really excited to be joining Hull FC for 2025.
"It’s a huge honour to be joining a club with such a massive fanbase and it’s a privilege that I’ll be able to contribute to a new era in a small way."