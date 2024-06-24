Hull FC have signed Amir Bourouh from Salford Red Devils for the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The young hooker joins up with the Black and Whites on a three-year contract, keeping him at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Described as an exciting English talent, the 23-year-old becomes the Airlie Birds third recruit ahead of next season, alongside forward John Asiata and former Hull KR man Jordan Abdull.

The Huddersfield native, who played his junior rugby with Siddal, came through the ranks of the Wigan Warriors’ youth system, before making his professional debut in 2019.

Salford's Amir Bourouh, right, is set to join Hull FC in 2025 (Picture: SWPix.com)

Bourouh said: “I’ve loved my time at Salford and I’d like to thank everyone at the club., but I’m really excited to be joining Hull FC for 2025.