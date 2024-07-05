Andy Murray's Centre Court farewell a fitting finale to groundbreaking career

A TEARFUL Andy Murray was given a fitting Centre Court farewell as he nears the end of his Wimbledon career.

The two-time gentleman’s singles champion took to court alongside brother Jamie with question marks still hanging over his fitness after withdrawing from singles earlier in the week.

Despite some of that grit and fight that has featured throughout his career, the brothers fell to a straight sets defeat, bringing an end to the former world number one’s service as prime minister of Centre Court.

His gut-wrenching admission to Sue Barker, who came out of broadcasting retirement to conduct the on-court ceremony, that he doesn’t “want to stop” encapsulated the post-2016 struggle that has brought an end to one of British tennis’ most extraordinary careers.

Thanks for the memories: Centre court pays tribute to Andy Murray following his farewell to Wimbledon on Thursday night.

“I’ve had some amazing people working with me over the years. The last few years have been hard for me, but I think hard for them.

“The injuries have been tough, quite significant injuries and we’ve worked extremely hard just to be on the court competing. Probably not at the level any of us wanted, but we tried.

“Look it is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant

“I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”

Andy Murray on centre court after centre court paid tribute to him following his groundbreaking career (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

For most of his career, Murray shouldered the privilege and burden of being Britain’s only contender at the top of professional tennis.

Sport is inherently partisan, and there’s no way of knowing what the state of tennis on this island would be without Murray carrying hopes of a home winner.

This has been my own experience. Andy Murray was my gateway into tennis, and realising that his retirement was impending without seeing him play live, I impulsively forked out £125 on a ticket to the Davis Cup match against France in Manchester last September, a tie he wasn't selected for.

Getting the chance to watch his last dance on Centre Court, hearing that famous roar when the brothers went a break of serve up in the second set, feeling the anticipation that it could be a trademark late epic at SW19, it is a night that will live with me forever.

The video montage, featuring contributions from rivals and friends Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Venus Williams, alongside clips from the highs and lows of his career, was enough to draw tears from Murray himself and most packed inside tennis’ greatest arena.

The tears were replaced with laughter when Murray rolled out some of his characteristic dry humour which has always split opinion.

“They were alright, weren’t they?” He remarked, prompted by Barker to talk about tennis’ record-breaking trio that cemented his role as the eternal underdog.

“They’ve been waking me and my wife up at 5am for the last eight years so they’ll continue doing that,” Murray revealed, again to rapturous laughter, speaking about looking forward to spending more time with his four children.

“They were requesting piggybacks the day after my back surgery. Obviously they’ve been amazing, I really look forward to spending more time at home.”

Another anecdote about wife Kim, a familiar presence in his box after the two began dating as teenagers, brought some more heartwarming humour to an emotional evening: “The first match she came to watch of me live was at the US Open and I vomited twice in that match, once right in front of where she was sitting. She still seemed to like me so I knew she was a keeper.

“She’s been an amazing support to me, to my whole family, is the best mum. Unfortunately, in a couple of months she’s going to have see me every day so things might be rocky for a little while but hopefully we can stick it out together and I’m looking forward to the rest of our lives.”

Murray embraced the players and legends lined around Centre Court, among them Djokovic, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, current women’s number one Iga Świątek, and British peers Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, and Dan Evans.

Djokovic’s presence was perhaps most-fitting, the opponent for seven of his 11 grand slam finals, including his first two triumphs at the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon 2013.

On his career-defining successes, Murray said: “I did find it pretty stressful, it wasn’t easy.”

While this felt like a farewell, the final date of Murray’s career is still not set. He’s due to play once more at Wimbledon, in the mixed doubles alongside Emma Raducanu, and is likely to call time at the Olympics in Paris next month.

You get the sense that the thrill of competition will never leave Murray. Asked by Barker about coming back to SW19 to watch from the royal box, the Scot’s response of “a coaching box” was met with a chorus of oohs from the crowd.