A two-fight deal between heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been agreed, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The two fighters want an era-defining contest like Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno had in 1993 and to be remembered in the same chapters as Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier in the 1970s.

Like Ali and Frazier, Joshua v Fury is expected to have multiple instalments now both sides have settled on an agreement - but how many times will they fight, when and where will the first bout be held?

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are gearing up for a fight to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 2021. (Pic: Getty Images)

Let’s take a look at what promises to be one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

When will Joshua vs Fury happen?

Each fighter’s promoters are in discussions over the contractual details but it is widely understood both Joshua and Fury want the contest to take place.

A bout between Joshua, holder of WBA, WBO and IBF belts, and WBC belt holder Fury would see a uniformed heavyweight champion, if all goes to plan.

Tyson Fury looks to be the bookies’ favourite to beat Anthony Joshua as a multi-fight agreement between the two boxers nears completion. (Graphic: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

The first fight - to become the undisputed heavyweight champion - has been announced for 14 August 2021.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has claimed the pair have put pen to paper on a two-fight deal though it is understood either boxer could still walk away if they are not satisfied with the venue or size of the purse on offer.

“Both sides have approved the site offer that they want to go with, and now we're just finalising the site deal and we're in a great place,” Hearn told Behind The Gloves.

Where will the Joshua vs Fury fight take place?

Once the contract has been signed by both parties, Hearn then expects the venue to be sorted - claiming they’ve had numerous offers already.

“We expect the fight to take place in June, I wouldn’t even rule out early July,” said Hearn.

“June is definitely where we want to be as a team, though. Our plan is to start to go out to various sites and close the [venue] deal.

“We’ve got offers coming in every single day from loads of different places and we don’t want to go out and waste our time seeing what’s real and what’s not real, setting up escrows until the draft is signed and that process.

“But I think the end of February is a good marker to say 'let’s get it done' and then go out and finalise the venue.”

It is unlikely that the first fight will take place in the UK due to the current Covid situation, which would make planning for the event difficult and uncertainty over fans attending.

The Middle East, United States, Singapore and China have all been mentioned as possible countries to host the first fight between Joshua and Fury.

Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the country to host the fight by Fury.

How much are Joshua and Fury expected to earn from the fight?

The first fight is expected to yield somewhere in the region of £100 million each for Joshua and Fury, with the pot split 50-50 for the initial contest and 60-40 for the second meeting going to the winner-loser from the first.

What is Joshua’s boxing record?

Joshua has won 24 of his 25 fights since making his professional boxing debut on 5 October 2013 when he defeated Emanuele Leo.

The 31-year-old has seen off Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko and most recently defeated Kubrat Pulev on 12 December 2020.

His one loss came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr on 1 June 2019 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. AJ won the second contest later that same year.

What is Fury’s boxing record?

In comparison, Fury has won 30 of his 31 bouts since making his professional boxing debut on 6 December 2008 when he beat Bela Gyongyosi in Nottingham.

The 32-year-old has come up against and beaten Dereck Chisora (twice), Wladimir Klitschko and most recently Deontay Wilder on 22 February 2020.

The one blemish on his record so far is a draw against Wilder the first time the two fought on 1 December 2018. The Gypsy King won the second fight.

What is the height difference between Joshua and Fury?

Joshua stands at 198cm (6’6”) and boasts a reach of 208cm (82”).

Fury has the height advantage, standing tall at 206cm (6’9”) with a longer reach of 216cm (85”).

What is each boxer’s fighting weight?

It is common for boxers to put on weight in between fights before the rigours of training camps.

Recent footage of an overweight looking Fury taking a dip in Morecambe Bay caught the attention of Hearn who said: “I said to AJ the other day, ‘Did you see Fury jumping in the sea? He looked like me!’

“The response from AJ was, ‘We’re gonna get the best Tyson Fury, so I don’t care if he’s carrying a bit of extra weight now, I’m training for the best ever Tyson Fury.’

“And, make no mistake, Fury will be in top shape for this fight.

“We’ve still probably got maybe four/five months to go. He hasn’t even started camp yet.”

Fury’s fighting weight is 115kg, compared to Joshua’s 108kg.

Who is favourite to win Joshua vs Fury fight?

As of Friday 16 April, Fury looks to be the bookies’ favourite with odds of 4/7 on with PaddyPower, William Hill and BetFair, according to oddschecker.com.

Joshua’s odds for success range from 8/5 with Betway, 6/4 with BetVictor and 11/8 with Bet365, SkyBet, PaddyPower, William Hill and BetFair.