Barnsley Rider Triumphs in Epic 100-Mile Endurance Challenge After 39-Year Wait

Barnsley’s Emma Martin achieved a dream nearly four decades in the making on Saturday August 16 when she crossed the finish line first in the only one-day 100-mile endurance horse ride in the country this year, held at Thetford Endurance.

Riding Nightfire Hallelujah Louis – her mother Julie’s 13-year-old Arabian gelding – Emma completed the challenging 160km race alongside fellow competitors Amie Grainger and Victoria Davies. The trio rode together from start to finish, crossing the line at an average speed of 13.7kph, showing that in what is often seen as an individual sport, teamwork and camaraderie can truly prevail.

For Emma, the victory was particularly poignant. She last completed a one-day 100-mile ride back in 1986 – at just 12 years old – on her 12.1hh pony Sandpiper at the Southwell Summer Solstice ride.

“From the age of 10 I wanted to do the ‘100 miler’,” Emma explained. “When I was 12 I reached that goal. It’s taken me 39 years to get the right horse and the right team around me to attempt it again. Louis rose to the challenge, and together with Amie and Sheraani, and Victoria and Showtyme, we were victorious. Saturday will be a day I will treasure forever.”

Emma on course

Louis began his endurance career in 2017 and this was his first attempt at the 100-mile distance in one day, though he had already shown promise, finishing third in the two-day 100 miler at Red Dragon in Wales last September. Known affectionately as “King Louis,” the gelding redeemed himself in style after cheekily unseating Emma only weeks before.

Emma was supported at Thetford by her dedicated crew – Julie, Jeni Gilbert, and Dave Younger. She also paid tribute to her home team at Crabtree Grange Farm Livery, Great Houghton, Barnsley, and to the organisers and volunteers.

Thetford Endurance, formerly known as Rushford Endurance, returned this year under the guidance of new organisers Anna Bridges and Lauren Hirst. The course wound through the Rushford and Shadwell Estates on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, offering sandy tracks, river crossings and grassy headlands – perfect footing despite the summer’s dry spell.

“The course rode beautifully,” Emma added. “Lots of soft going underfoot and a chance to crack on over the sandy stretches. It really was a joy to ride.”

Looking ahead, Emma is keen to encourage more riders to try the sport that has shaped her life.

“I would encourage anyone to give endurance a go. I started out at a very young age and it has remained my favourite sport in the whole world. It’s fun, competitive, challenging, rewarding, friendly, addictive – it takes up your entire life, but in the best possible way.”