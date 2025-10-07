Basketball's civil war: FIBA taskforce flies in to summon BBF and SLB for talks

The taskforce commissioned by basketball’s governing body, FIBA, to investigate the ongoing civil war in the British game flew into London last week to hold meetings with all the relevant parties - including the Government.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At stake is the future of the sport in this country, with millions of pounds of funding from UK Sport and Sport England having been pumped into the game only last December and the governing body and top professional league embroiled in a damaging and very public dispute.

The Yorkshire Post understands the three-man panel consisting of Jorge Garbajosa (FIBA vice president and FIBA Europe president), Kamil Novak (FIBA executive director Europe) and Zoran Radovic (FIBA senior director) pitched up at a Heathrow Airport hotel and summoned the key players to face them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warring factions of the British Basketball Federation (BBF) and Super League Basketball (SLB) were both in attendance.

Rodney Glasgow Jr of Sheffield Sharks in their opening Super League Basketball game at Bristol Flyers recently. (Picture: Adam Bates)

FIBA’s taskforce also met with the Department for Culture Media and Sport on two occasions given DCMS’s role in supporting ongoing sustainability while ensuring good governance.

The game has had a wedge driven through it since late winter when the British Basketball Federation awarded the licence to run the men’s professional competition to the GBB League, a group of American investors fronted by former NBA team president Marshall Glickman that had no prior footprint in the British game.

SLB, the consortium of nine clubs including Sheffield Sharks which saved the men’s top flight from financial oblivion the previous summer, has taken the governing body to the High Court over what it claims was an illegal tender process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has materialised since FIBA announced its taskforce that the GBB League is pushing back its intended launch date by 12 months to 2027, to fall in line, it says, with the anticipated arrival of NBA Europe into Britain.

Dirk Williams and Sheffield Sharks have won three of their opening four games of the 2025/26 SLB season. (Picture: Adam Bates)

In the meantime, the existing league and the governing body have been embroiled in a very public dispute, with the BBF trying to block Governing Body Endorsements for player imports, but failing, and then – the SLB claims – preventing top-level referees from officiating games in the opening weeks of the SLB season. Only two top-level referees from a pool of 20-odd who officiated games last season have taken charge of SLB games in the opening three weeks of this campaign.

FIBA announced at the end of the recent men’s EuroBasket competition that it was setting up the taskforce to investigate the dispute, to ensure BBF clubs are compliant with FIBA rules and to help develop British professional basketball.