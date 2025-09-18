Players, coaches and fans will be glad for the return of actual basketball action on the court on Friday night following a draining week off the hardwood at the end of another long summer of upheaval.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This past week alone has seen more twists and turns than lead changes in the fourth quarter of a game seven.

Here’s a look at what’s happened and where we are, with a few new nuggets of information thrown in.

FIBA Taskforce digs in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Sharks are due to tip off the second SLB season on Friday night. (Picture: Adam Bates)

The week started with the news broken by Hoopsfix that the international governing body, FIBA, has launched a taskforce looking into the dispute between the British Basketball Federation (BBF) and Super League Basketball (SLB).

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis wrote a letter to both parties, stating: “It is evident that several actions by clubs within your territory require clarification and regularisation and that at this stage, the BBF is not in a position to ensure full compliance.”

This intervention, if it finds in either party’s favour, could be final.

GBB League (GBBL) make NBA play

Reyad West of the Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Adam Bates)

It had all gone relatively quiet from the sport’s would-be conquerors from across the pond. The granting of a 15-year licence to Marshall Glickman’s team of American investors to run the professional men’s tier, lit the blue touch paper on the sport’s civil war when it was announced in late January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SLB is suing the BBF over what they claim to be an illegal tender process, the BBF has lodged a counter-suit, the GBBL lodged a defence. All sides are heading to the High Court.

Short of a couple of press releases, the most revealing insight into the GBBL’s plans came from the investor sheet that was leaked to The Yorkshire Post, stating the new entity wanted to “disrupt traditional formats” by migrating 25 per cent of games away from local arenas.

Then it emerged they need an extra two months to prove to the BBF they had proof of equity.

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Adam Bates)

Now this week, the GBB League - when pressed for answers by this newspaper and City AM - confirmed the suspicions raised in last week’s Sports Editor’s newsletter that the launch of the league had been delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, a spokesperson for GBBL said: “GBB League Ltd. (GBBL) will launch the first season of its new British basketball league in September 2027, coinciding with the anticipated first season of NBA Europe, and to provide sufficient time to work with the British Basketball Federation (BBF), the Home Country Associations and the British basketball community to prepare for the launch of a new elite academy for young players who will represent the future of the Great Britain National Team.

“Two NBA Europe teams – based in London and Manchester – are expected to compete in GBBL's new league.”

So GBBL is aligning itself with NBA Europe, then. Though that was perhaps jumping the gun as on Tuesday night in the United States, Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, was quoted as saying a 2027 start is "ambitious, no doubt about it", but he did not rule it out.

Bradford Dragons have been rebranded Yorkshire Dragons for the newly christened British Championship Basketball.

"I don't think I'd want to go much longer than '28," Silver continued. "The opportunity is now to do something like this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post has since learned that any team participating in the NBA’s proposed league in Europe would also be allowed to compete in their own domestic league, which suggests NBA Europe would be more of a cup competition.

SLB eyeing own growth

This is going back a month or so ago to a story we broke in The Yorkshire Post, but it’s worth revisiting, given the context of the GBB League’s plans to launch teams in markets currently untapped by SLB, Leeds/Bradford and Liverpool among them.

It is actually the SLB that is making in-roads into Liverpool, as the site for their 10th team. They wanted to keep it under wraps but we found enough sources to confirm that that was indeed their plan, and they were even looking at getting said team off the ground in time for the 2025/26 season.

That, clearly, did not happen. But it is still the league’s aim to launch a team in Liverpool, now likely to be next season when they have a longer run up towards it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post understands it is another American investor who is behind the Liverpool franchise.

According to Companies House, a Mr James Dolan was appointed as a director of Super League Basketball on August 28. Mr Dolan’s other listing on Companies House is as Sports Team Owner of Liverpool Sports Authority Ltd, a position he was appointed to on May 28.

Dots. Connected.

Referees – who will be the whistle-blowers

The second Super League Basketball season starts on Friday, Sheffield Sharks’ game at Bristol Flyers one of three fixtures scheduled.

But who will officiate that and other SLB games?

A bi-product of the league’s stand-off with the British Basketball Federation is the sanctioning of referees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of Sharks owner Vaughn Millette’s social media attack on a prominent referee back in March, tensions between the two groups were heightened with the referees initially going on strike and then the British Basketball Federation reprimanding the league for bringing in unsanctioned officials from Canada to fill the void.

With the BBF not recognising the SLB as it’s premier professional competition, the referees are understood to be nervous about taking charge of games in an unsanctioned league as it may jeopardise their standing to officiate games at international level under the global governing body, FIBA.

A number of pre-season games involving SLB clubs have been officiated by lower-level referees.

In correspondence seen by The Yorkshire Post, from SLB chief operating officer Andy Webb to BBF chair Chris Grant, the SLB states: “It is alarming that the BBF, as a sports governing body, is refusing to provide the simple confirmations requested in our letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, we see no reasonable basis on which the BBF could refuse to confirm “that it will not take any further steps or make any further comments that will either harm referees’ positions or jeopardise the 2025/26 season”.

“That said, the BBF’s position in this regard is noted and SLB reserves its rights to rely on your communications as evidence of BBF’s ongoing breaches of the duties it owes as a sports governing body.

“Finally, in the interests of the referees and officials, players, staff and fans of UK basketball, we urge you to clarify directly in writing to referees and officials, whether or not the BBF considers that referees and officials should avoid officiating SLB games.”

The referees I have spoken to also want clarity from the governing body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SLB has appointed Andy Thackray as their new referees commissioner and have been canvassing referees young and old to try and fill the officiating positions for the early weeks of the season.

Television contract

As it stands, we’re still waiting for confirmation of a broadcast deal, and while we are expecting one before Friday’s tip-off, we’re in 11th hour territory now.

DAZN, which has an office in Leeds, had exclusive broadcast rights for the first season of SLB, with all games aired for free to audiences worldwide and in the United Kingdom. A one-year deal was signed last September.

DAZN has listed the weekend’s fixtures on its schedule but despite reports elsewhere, there has been no announcement of an extension to, or a new deal, between league and broadcaster, or the commentary line-ups. Sources in that field, though, do say that is something that is traditionally resolved at the last minute.

The SLB has been approached for comment, as has DAZN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post has learned two production companies were used to cover the games last season but that it will just be one company this season.

New second-tier season starts, less well off than before

The ‘professional’ league that the BBF recognises for the 2025/26 season is the second tier, formerly English National Basketball League 1, rebranded and relaunched this summer as the British Championship Basketball (BCB). That season begins this weekend as well, but does so with many issues still unresolved.

Thirteen clubs from last year’s ENBL1, including Bradford Dragons - who have also gone through a rebrand to become Yorkshire Dragons - plus Bristol Flyers II are in that league.

The BBF launched the rebranded competition in July stating: “The independent league will be licenced by the BBF and will operate through a company owned by the participating clubs, with Board members and an Independent Chair elected by the clubs, and three directors nominated by the three HCAs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But many of the existing 13 clubs, Yorkshire Dragons included, are a long way from being professional.

In a further twist, The Yorkshire Post has learned that the primarily part-time BCB were told they could use administrative support from the SLB’s resources, something the professional top-tier league was happy to supply.

But it is now understood the BBF have intervened, by changing a clause in the agreement between themselves and the BCB, decreeing that the new venture could not receive support from an unrecognised league (SLB).

There is currently no active website for the new league, save for a holding page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Dragons tip-off their BCB Trophy campaign against Falkirk Fury on Saturday night, followed by a second home game against Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

BBL employees file lawsuit

Now running concurrent to all this, a group of 18 former employees of the BBL are bringing legal proceedings in an employment tribunal against Super League Basketball for unfair dismissal, breach of contract and significant unpaid wages amounting to millions of pounds.

The claimants allege that In July 2024, two days after Super League Basketball was awarded the licence to run the league following the collapse of the BBL, the entire BBL workforce (27 people) were dismissed without consultation, notice or pay.

The claimants allege that SLB has since: Hired several of the same staff into the same or equivalent roles; Asked some staff to return in freelance or reduced-pay roles; Continued to run the same league structure and competitions (Regular Season, Trophy, Cup, and Play-Off Final); and Adopted BLL’s commercial deals, sponsorships, ticketing systems, and intellectual property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The employees argue that the continuation of the league represents a “relevant transfer” under TUPE, meaning their jobs and rights should have been transferred automatically.

In a letter to The Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for the claimants said: “This is about fairness. TUPE exists to protect employees when a business changes hands. The league is the same league, it just changed its name. Yet loyal staff in good standing were dismissed without pay or consultation. We are taking this action to ensure our rights, and the principle of fair treatment, are upheld.”

The claimants also raise a final point that goes beyond the current crisis in basketball, that this issue highlights the need to safeguard employees when governance and management structures change.

Super League Basketball has declined to comment.

Some good news at least

Basketball will be boosted by a £10m investment in the recreational game, as the Government and the NBA announced on Wednesday comprehensive plans to get more people active and involved in one of the UK’s fastest-growing sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is joining with one of the world’s most recognisable brands to develop courts for local communities across England and provide under-represented groups - such as women and girls, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities - with more opportunities to play.

As part of the Government’s £400m Community Sport Facilities Programme, £5m will be committed to basketball in 2026/27, with funded sites to include a multi-sport offering so they are accessible and appealing to get as many people active as possible. This is a new approach for the UK Government, investing beyond football-led grassroots facilities under this programme for the first time.

This dedicated funding for basketball will be matched by the NBA, who will invest £5m through to 2028 in expanding grassroots programmes that already reach more than 50,000 young people across the UK each year.

And finally…silence from the governing body

Three emails sent to the British Basketball Federation this week asking questions on a variety of the issues covered in the above topics.