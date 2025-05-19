The coach who masterminded the return to prominence of one of the more storied clubs in British basketball has spoken of her fears for the future of the women’s game.

Vanessa Ellis was as proud as anyone as her Sheffield Hatters team won a 66th national trophy but a first for six years when shocking regular-season champions Oaklands Wolves in the Super League Basketball play-off final at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.

But the chances of building on that next season are up in the air in what Ellis describes as a “scary” time for the sport, one her family and her club have been instrumental in shaping.

That is because the licensing wrangle that has gripped the basketball community threatens to leave the women’s game behind.

When the British Basketball Federation (BBF) awarded Marshall Glickman’s US-investor-led GBB League Ltd the licence to run the men’s professional league for 15 years from 2026/27, there was no mention of the women’s league.

Mr Glickman said in the press release announcing the deal: “It is essential that we use the league as a platform to celebrate British culture – we believe in the fusion of sports with...equality.”

But in the investor sheet sent by the GBB League to prospective financial backers, seen by The Yorkshire Post, there is no mention of a women’s league, and the sole focus is on building a men’s league, as per the licence the governing body awarded.

“It’s quite scary,” said Ellis. “We knew that the BBF and Marshall Glickman have not included the women, and in lots of ways, it’s very worrying.

“In this day and age it’s terrible to overlook women’s sport. We know we’re not in their plans - so what’s going to happen to us?

“Nobody is going to support a women’s league on its own. We haven’t got that profile.”

For years, the women’s professional league has been supported by the men’s league - by the BBL before it and SLB since last summer, when the nine men’s clubs united to save professional basketball in the wake of the collapse of previous league backers 777 Partners. SLB have challenged the legality of the BBF’s tender process and said it will carry on next season and beyond outside the purview of the governing body.

Having spent almost her entire career in British women’s basketball, Ellis knows just how dependent a women’s league is on the men.

Five years ago Hatters, then an independent club, had to sit out a season because they couldn’t get funding, but are now on a much stronger footing since Sharks CEO Sarah Backovic brought the Hatters in with the men’s team at their new arena.

Ellis - who thanked Backovic and Sheffield owner Vaughn Millette for their support of the Hatters - said: “We’ve been able to tap into their front office and league support staff, without that our league wouldn’t be able to function and run.

“Six of the men’s clubs run women’s clubs, so it’s just as important for our future to have people who want to support the women’s league.

“And it’s why we as a women’s league want to support the SLB. They’ve looked after us for several years. Without that support we wouldn’t be running a league, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

Ellis fearful of international ramifications

Having also worked as an assistant coach for Great Britain for many years, Ellis fears for the damage that could be done internationally. FIBA, the game’s governing body, banned Japan from international competition more than a decade ago for having rival leagues.

This uncertainty comes at a time when Great Britain’s men’s and women’s teams are enjoying a period of success, both having qualified for this summer’s EuroBasket championships.

But Ellis warned: “The uncertainty doesn’t help. I think FIBA will allow this summer’s tournaments to go ahead because everything is planned. If FIBA get involved it will be after the summer and in the next international windows.

“All this is detrimental to the growth of women’s basketball and basketball full stop.”