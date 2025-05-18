Sheffield Hatters back on top as Georgia Gayle leads hometown club to SLB Play-off final glory

Sheffield Hatters are celebrating their first trophy in six years after a come-from-behind victory secured them Super League Basketball play-off final honours at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.

Despite not scoring for the first four minutes and trailing Oaklands Wolves – a team that had beaten them to the regular-season title and in the SLB Cup final – 21-11 after the first quarter, Hatters summoned up a disciplined performance to surge back.

By avoiding foul trouble, they drew level at 32-32 at half-time and then took charge of the contest, opening up a 53-45 lead with 10 to play and then wrapping up victory, 83-73.

Homegrown star Georgia Gayle was named MVP after scoring 19 points in just 22 minutes while Destinee Walker also scored 19 and Tyia Singleton 14.

Sheffield Hatters celebrate winning the 2025 SLB play-off title in London (Picture: Adam Bates)

Head coach Vanessa Ellis – whose storied club had to take a year out after Covid because they couldn’t fund the team – told broadcasters DAZN: "I've got trust in my team, people stepped up, we changed our attitude, people went for it, and we stuck together when it was tough and came through the other side.

"It’s been an amazing team effort.

"I give them a hard time but it's about getting the best out of them; they showed true character and great basketball. Complete team effort, and that's how we've played all season."